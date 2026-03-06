VIFA EXPO 2026 inspires across two exhibition centres

Featuring a record scale of 650 exhibitors and 2,500 booths over a total area of 45,000 square metres at WTC EXPO and SKY EXPO, the event serves as a vital trade link between local manufacturers and global buyers.

VIFA EXPO 2026 gathers 650 exhibitors and 2,500 booths across two major venues

The event will take place concurrently at two key exhibition hubs in southern Vietnam – WTC EXPO (Binh Duong) and SKY EXPO (Trung My Tay), Ho Chi Minh City wider area, from March 8-11.

Featuring more than 3,000 international visitors from over 18 countries and territories, the fair solidifies Vietnam’s rising position on the global wood and furniture trade map.

The event brings together over 650 exhibitors, including numerous international brands and prestigious manufacturers such as Remacro, Kentex Vietnam, Michael Amini, Evergreen Home, Accent Furniture, Asiades, Le Tran, Phu Ngoc, Dai Hoang My, Canadian Wood, Best Furniture, and DHP International.

VIFA EXPO 2026 covers everything from indoor and outdoor furniture, home décor, and handicrafts to machinery and furniture

More than just a product showcase, VIFA EXPO 2026 positions itself as a vital hub for face-to-face networking between international buyers and Vietnamese furniture manufacturers.

Positioned as a key Asian event, a leader in Southeast Asia, and the largest in Vietnam, VIFA EXPO 2026 is a vital link in the region’s most vibrant Spring furniture fair circuit in March 2026, which includes Export Furniture Exhibition (Malaysia) EFE (March 3-6), Malaysian International Furniture Fair MIFF (March 4-7), Philippine International Furniture Show PIFS (March 5-7), International Furniture Expo (Philippines) IFEX (March 5-8), and China International Furniture Fair CIFF (March 18-21).

The 2026 edition introduces a new milestone with the VIFA EXPO Mascot Design Contest – a creative arena to find a representative symbol that embodies Vietnamese identity and an integrationist spirit.

The winning mascot will become the official identity and ‘brand ambassador’ for global promotion campaigns, helping to spread the message of sustainable development within the Vietnamese furniture industry.

In addition to trade activities, the organisers have launched the VIFA EXPO 2026 – Creative Furniture Showcase. This initiative aims to encourage the Vietnamese indoor and outdoor furniture community to transition from outsourced manufacturing to high-value creation.

VIFA EXPO 2026 serves as a premier face-to-face networking hub

The competition provides a stage for businesses to showcase their in-house design and manufacturing capabilities through products that meet rigorous aesthetic and functional standards.

Looking further ahead, this initiative aims to build a sustainable ecosystem of design, production, and trade, thereby enhancing the competitiveness of ‘Made in Vietnam’ products globally.

With 16 successful editions since 2008, VIFA EXPO 2026 continues to solidify its position as Vietnam's largest indoor and outdoor furniture exhibition. It has evolved into a comprehensive networking ecosystem, providing international buyers with direct access to export supplies right at the heart of the region's manufacturing hub.

To optimise business trips for attendees, VIFA EXPO 2026 offers an all-inclusive support package, including airport pickup at Tan Son Nhat International Airport; three complimentary shuttle bus routes connecting the two exhibition venues and partner hotels; and up to 50 per cent discounts on 3-5 star accommodations.

The programme also features factory tours in Binh Duong; a series of specialised seminars on ‘Global Furniture Outlook and Trend Forecasts’; and a collaborative talkshow with Amazon titled ‘Breaking through in Global Exports’.

Additional networking events include Business Lunches, Gala Dinners, and a VIP Buyer programme offering two complimentary hotel nights and exclusive privileges.

With a network of prestigious exhibitors and dedicated programmes for international buyers, the event aims to maximise the efficiency of every business trip and increase long-term partnership value.

More than just an exhibition, VIFA EXPO 2026 is positioned as a complete trade journey, where every touchpoint – from sourcing products to verifying manufacturing capabilities – is standardised to international benchmarks.

Register now at: registration.vifaexpo.online/clientRegister Detailed information about VIFA EXPO and activities: vifaexpo.com/ View vivid event photos and exhibitor profiles from previous VIFA EXPO editions: vifaexpo.online/

VIFA EXPO 2024: A furniture trade hub between Vietnam and the world The 15th VIFA EXPO aims to enhance the experience of international buyers seeking and exploring high-quality furniture and handicraft sources.

VIFA EXPO 2025 expected to welcome over 20,000 visitors The 2025 Vietnam International Furniture and Home Accessories Fair (VIFA EXPO) is set to take place at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City from March 5 until 8.