Vietnam to auction two-character domain names for first time in 2026

March 05, 2026 | 16:45
(0) user say
The Vietnam Internet Centre will organise the first-ever public auction of two-character national ".vn" domain names in 2026.

The auction will be conducted in two phases, with Phase 1 to be held in March and the Phase 2 in June. In phase 1, a total of 50 two-character ".vn" domain names will be auctioned online over three days, on March 18-20.

They are a group of digital resources with a very limited number and high strategic value in Vietnam's digital ecosystem.

Photo: mst.gov.vn

The auction will be conducted ensuring principles of openness, transparency, equality, and fair competition, creating opportunities for businesses, organisations, individuals, and investors to access and own concise, easy-to-remember digital identifiers with high brand recognition value.

This list includes many domain names with high recognition and application value, such as those associated with brands or abbreviations: mb.vn, lg.vn, hc.vn, cj.vn, jd.vn; those categorised by industry such as ot.vn (automobile), dd.vn (mobile), fa.vn (finance), gc.vn (golf), ex.vn (import-export).

Those reflecting social and digital culture trends such as 2k.vn, ok.vn, hi.vn, f0.vn, ez.vn, em.vn, and modern alphanumeric domain names: p1.vn, j2.vn, t7.vn, g8.vn, are suitable for the technology sector, long-term investment potential.

Winning bidders are granted the right to use the domain names in accordance with the laws and are permitted to transfer the right to use them according to regulations. Through this, the national “.vn” domain names are stated not only as an online identification tool but also as a valuable digital asset for sustainable brand development, investment, and operation.

According to the Vietnam Internet Centre, the auction affirms the development of national ".vn" domain names towards improving the efficiency of using national Internet resources, increasing competitiveness, boosting Vietnamese businesses, and contributing to the development of the national digital economy.

Internet grows to 339.8 million domain names in second quarter Internet grows to 339.8 million domain names in second quarter

VeriSign, Inc., a global leader in domain names and internet security, announced that the second quarter of 2018 closed with approximately 339.8 million domain name registrations across all top-level domains (TLDs), an increase of approximately 6 million domain name registrations, or 1.8 per cent, compared to the first quarter of 2018. Domain name registrations have grown by approximately 7.9 million, or 2.4 per cent, year-on-year.
Developing a digital ecosystem and learning from Singapore Developing a digital ecosystem and learning from Singapore

Vietnam’s digital ecosystem is increasingly attractive to businesses thanks to more favourable policies, but additional refinements are needed to increase regional and global competitiveness. George Choo, president of the Association of Telecommunications and Technology Industry in Singapore, talked to VIR’s Bich Thuy about the future prospects in this area.
Digital banking enters season of transformation Digital banking enters season of transformation

Each spring invites reflection on change, and within that shift the banking sector, once seen as distant and technical, is becoming deeply embedded in everyday transactions as digitalisation moves beyond the service interface to fundamentally reshape its operational core.

By Bich Thuy

