Vietnam to auction two-character domain names for first time in 2026

The auction will be conducted in two phases, with Phase 1 to be held in March and the Phase 2 in June. In phase 1, a total of 50 two-character ".vn" domain names will be auctioned online over three days, on March 18-20.

They are a group of digital resources with a very limited number and high strategic value in Vietnam's digital ecosystem.

Photo: mst.gov.vn

The auction will be conducted ensuring principles of openness, transparency, equality, and fair competition, creating opportunities for businesses, organisations, individuals, and investors to access and own concise, easy-to-remember digital identifiers with high brand recognition value.

This list includes many domain names with high recognition and application value, such as those associated with brands or abbreviations: mb.vn, lg.vn, hc.vn, cj.vn, jd.vn; those categorised by industry such as ot.vn (automobile), dd.vn (mobile), fa.vn (finance), gc.vn (golf), ex.vn (import-export).

Those reflecting social and digital culture trends such as 2k.vn, ok.vn, hi.vn, f0.vn, ez.vn, em.vn, and modern alphanumeric domain names: p1.vn, j2.vn, t7.vn, g8.vn, are suitable for the technology sector, long-term investment potential.

Winning bidders are granted the right to use the domain names in accordance with the laws and are permitted to transfer the right to use them according to regulations. Through this, the national “.vn” domain names are stated not only as an online identification tool but also as a valuable digital asset for sustainable brand development, investment, and operation.

According to the Vietnam Internet Centre, the auction affirms the development of national ".vn" domain names towards improving the efficiency of using national Internet resources, increasing competitiveness, boosting Vietnamese businesses, and contributing to the development of the national digital economy.

