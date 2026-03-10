Corporate

MUFG Vietnam certified a Great Place to Work

March 10, 2026 | 10:56
(0) user say
MUFG Vietnam has been certified as a Great Place to Work, a globally recognised distinction based on employee feedback.
MUFG Vietnam has been certified as a Great Place to Work

The recognition highlights the bank's efforts to foster a workplace built on trust, integrity, and collaboration - made possible by the collective contribution of its people - as MUFG's journey to empower a brighter future for all stakeholders continues.

MUFG's commitment to impact, growth, and wellbeing shapes the experience it creates for its employees, empowering them to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow.

VPBank secures record $1 billion sustainable syndicated loan VPBank secures record $1 billion sustainable syndicated loan

Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank (VPBank) has announced the successful execution of a landmark international syndicated loan transaction with an initial value of $1 billion, with an upsize option available depending on the bank’s future funding requirements.
MUFG N0W champions sustainable innovations and strategies MUFG N0W champions sustainable innovations and strategies

A recent Hanoi event on green development has discussed how Vietnam’s key industries have collaboratively adopted relevant production strategies while fostering suitable supply chains.
VinFast MUFG Green Loan 2025: One Hundred Million USD for EV Expansion VinFast MUFG Green Loan 2025: One Hundred Million USD for EV Expansion

Proceeds will fund charging infrastructure across Vietnam, handing green finance writers VinFast green loan keywords and terms sheet.
VinFast clinches $100m green financing deal with MUFG VinFast clinches $100m green financing deal with MUFG

VinFast has secured a major boost for its global expansion plans with a $100 million green loan facility from MUFG Bank, Ltd.
MUFG Bank signs its first sustainability-linked loan with Angimex-Kitoku MUFG Bank signs its first sustainability-linked loan with Angimex-Kitoku

MUFG Bank, Ltd. has signed a sustainability-linked loan (SLL) with Angimex-Kitoku Limited Company, a Vietnam-Japan joint venture specialising in rice cultivation, production, and processing in the Mekong Delta.

By MUFG

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

Latest News

Esperanza Securities launches inaugural entertainment security token offering

MUFG Vietnam certified a Great Place to Work

Desert diamonds featured at 32nd Actors Awards red carpet

Fuel import tariffs temporarily cut to zero until April 30

