MUFG Vietnam certified a Great Place to Work

MUFG Vietnam has been certified as a Great Place to Work

The recognition highlights the bank's efforts to foster a workplace built on trust, integrity, and collaboration - made possible by the collective contribution of its people - as MUFG's journey to empower a brighter future for all stakeholders continues.

MUFG's commitment to impact, growth, and wellbeing shapes the experience it creates for its employees, empowering them to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow.

VPBank secures record $1 billion sustainable syndicated loan Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank (VPBank) has announced the successful execution of a landmark international syndicated loan transaction with an initial value of $1 billion, with an upsize option available depending on the bank’s future funding requirements.

MUFG N0W champions sustainable innovations and strategies A recent Hanoi event on green development has discussed how Vietnam’s key industries have collaboratively adopted relevant production strategies while fostering suitable supply chains.

VinFast MUFG Green Loan 2025: One Hundred Million USD for EV Expansion Proceeds will fund charging infrastructure across Vietnam

