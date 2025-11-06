Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Sun Group named Inspirational Brand at 2025 APEAs

November 06, 2025 | 14:22
(0) user say
Sun Group has been recognised as one of Asia-Pacific’s most inspirational enterprises at this year’s APEA awards in Ho Chi Minh City.

The group received the Inspirational Brand award at the 2025 Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEAs), held on October 9. The annual event honours outstanding achievements across four categories: Outstanding Asian Entrepreneurs, Outstanding Asian Enterprises, Fast Enterprise, and Inspirational Brand.

Sun Group named Inspirational Brand at 2025 APEAs

Sun Group was recognised for its consistent efforts to to enhance the tourism destinations of Vietnam - a vision reflected in its transformative projects, innovation-led growth, and commitment to cultural and social development.

Its contributions, particularly in tourism and hospitality, have been credited with revitalising destinations, creating jobs, and helping position Vietnam as one of Asia’s most dynamic travel markets.

The APEA judging panel praised Sun Group for its strong national and social commitment, job creation, and contributions to local economies and cultural preservation. They commended the group’s bold, world-class projects that enhance Vietnam’s global image and called it a model of visionary, innovative Vietnamese enterprise.

“For the past 18 years, our greatest pride has been transforming destinations, elevating Vietnam’s tourism, and improving local livelihoods while spreading positive values through our work,” said Nguyen Lam Nhi Thuy, deputy CEO of Sun Group Southern Region. “This award inspires us to keep innovating, beautifying Vietnam, and connecting the country with the world.”

Founded in Danang in 2007, Sun Group has expanded into one of Vietnam’s major private corporations, operating across tourism and entertainment, hospitality real estate, and infrastructure, and more recently moving into finance, aviation, healthcare, and education.

The company has played a role in developing several emerging destinations into notable tourism centres in Vietnam. Over the past 18 years, its projects have contributed to the transformation of locations such as Danang, Sa Pa, Phu Quoc, Quang Ninh, Tay Ninh, Ha Nam, Thanh Hoa, and Haiphong.

Landmarks including the Golden Bridge in Danang, the InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort, and the Kiss Bridge in Phu Quoc have helped attract visitors and raise the international profile of these destinations.

Sun Group named Inspirational Brand at 2025 APEAs
Artist's impression of the Hanoi Grand Opera House, currently under construction

Sun Group is advancing several flagship projects this year that are expected to spur economic development and further elevate Vietnam’s global profile.

These include the expansion of Phu Quoc International Airport, the APEC Convention Centre in Phu Quoc, the Danang Downtown integrated entertainment and commercial complex, the Ba Na – Suoi Mo Ecotourism and Urban Complex, and the Hanoi Grand Opera House - a landmark poised to become a new cultural icon of the capital.

Founded in 2007, the Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards recognise noteworthy entrepreneurs and organisations across the region for their excellence in business and contributions to sustainable development and community impact.

Emirates and Sun Group team up to promote tourism in Vietnam Emirates and Sun Group team up to promote tourism in Vietnam

Emirates and Sun Group signed a MoU on April 30 to strengthen inbound tourism to Vietnam and drive passenger traffic.
Sun PhuQuoc Airways cleared for commercial flights Sun PhuQuoc Airways cleared for commercial flights

Sun PhuQuoc Airways, backed by Sun Group, has secured regulatory approval to operate commercial flights, paving the way for the airline’s entry into Vietnam’s aviation market.
Sun Group launches three urban area projects worth $1.44 billion in Quang Tri Sun Group launches three urban area projects worth $1.44 billion in Quang Tri

Quang Tri People's Committee, in collaboration with Sun Group, held a groundbreaking ceremony for three mixed-use urban projects on October 2 with a total investment of over VND38 trillion ($1.44 billion).

By Huyen Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Sun Group honoured Inspirational Brand 2025 Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards Sustainable value communities Tourism and hospitality National projects economic growth

Related Contents

Sun Group gets okay to establish Sun PhuQuoc Airways

Sun Group gets okay to establish Sun PhuQuoc Airways

MB confident Novaland, Trung Nam, Sun Group, and Vingroup can repay loans

MB confident Novaland, Trung Nam, Sun Group, and Vingroup can repay loans

Ascott partners with Sun Group on Oakwood Ha Long

Ascott partners with Sun Group on Oakwood Ha Long

Marriott to manage luxury resorts on behalf of Sun Group and Bitexco

Marriott to manage luxury resorts on behalf of Sun Group and Bitexco

More companies embrace sustainable development

More companies embrace sustainable development

Sun Group crowned at prestigious Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards 2021

Sun Group crowned at prestigious Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards 2021

Phu Thai Holdings earns twin honours at APEA 2025

Phu Thai Holdings earns twin honours at APEA 2025

Allianz Trade Vietnam Debut: Credit Insurer Tests Local Appetite for Political-Risk Cover

Allianz Trade Vietnam Debut: Credit Insurer Tests Local Appetite for Political-Risk Cover

GREENFEED secures triple wins at Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards 2025

GREENFEED secures triple wins at Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards 2025

Long Chau Pharmacy and Vaccination Centre honoured at Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards

Long Chau Pharmacy and Vaccination Centre honoured at Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards

Vietnam’s visionary leaders redefine success at the Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards 2025

Vietnam’s visionary leaders redefine success at the Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards 2025

Vietnam should harness AI to boost long-term growth

Vietnam should harness AI to boost long-term growth

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

amfori summit plots greener Asian supply chains

amfori summit plots greener Asian supply chains

Flu surge exposes elderly vaccine gaps in SEA

Flu surge exposes elderly vaccine gaps in SEA

Galaxy Macau hosts Tatler Off Menu gala

Galaxy Macau hosts Tatler Off Menu gala

HKSTP parades 20 fresh fintech breakthroughs

HKSTP parades 20 fresh fintech breakthroughs

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020