Sun Group named Inspirational Brand at 2025 APEAs

The group received the Inspirational Brand award at the 2025 Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEAs), held on October 9. The annual event honours outstanding achievements across four categories: Outstanding Asian Entrepreneurs, Outstanding Asian Enterprises, Fast Enterprise, and Inspirational Brand.

Sun Group was recognised for its consistent efforts to to enhance the tourism destinations of Vietnam - a vision reflected in its transformative projects, innovation-led growth, and commitment to cultural and social development.

Its contributions, particularly in tourism and hospitality, have been credited with revitalising destinations, creating jobs, and helping position Vietnam as one of Asia’s most dynamic travel markets.

The APEA judging panel praised Sun Group for its strong national and social commitment, job creation, and contributions to local economies and cultural preservation. They commended the group’s bold, world-class projects that enhance Vietnam’s global image and called it a model of visionary, innovative Vietnamese enterprise.

“For the past 18 years, our greatest pride has been transforming destinations, elevating Vietnam’s tourism, and improving local livelihoods while spreading positive values through our work,” said Nguyen Lam Nhi Thuy, deputy CEO of Sun Group Southern Region. “This award inspires us to keep innovating, beautifying Vietnam, and connecting the country with the world.”

Founded in Danang in 2007, Sun Group has expanded into one of Vietnam’s major private corporations, operating across tourism and entertainment, hospitality real estate, and infrastructure, and more recently moving into finance, aviation, healthcare, and education.

The company has played a role in developing several emerging destinations into notable tourism centres in Vietnam. Over the past 18 years, its projects have contributed to the transformation of locations such as Danang, Sa Pa, Phu Quoc, Quang Ninh, Tay Ninh, Ha Nam, Thanh Hoa, and Haiphong.

Landmarks including the Golden Bridge in Danang, the InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort, and the Kiss Bridge in Phu Quoc have helped attract visitors and raise the international profile of these destinations.

Artist's impression of the Hanoi Grand Opera House, currently under construction

Sun Group is advancing several flagship projects this year that are expected to spur economic development and further elevate Vietnam’s global profile.

These include the expansion of Phu Quoc International Airport, the APEC Convention Centre in Phu Quoc, the Danang Downtown integrated entertainment and commercial complex, the Ba Na – Suoi Mo Ecotourism and Urban Complex, and the Hanoi Grand Opera House - a landmark poised to become a new cultural icon of the capital.

Founded in 2007, the Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards recognise noteworthy entrepreneurs and organisations across the region for their excellence in business and contributions to sustainable development and community impact.

