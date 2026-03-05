Japanese technology set for Mekong Delta rice cultivation

On March 3, the National Agricultural Promotion Centre, Loc Troi Group, and Japan’s Newgreen Co., Ltd. signed an MoU on cooperation in research, piloting, and application of advanced Japanese technological solutions in high-quality, low-emission rice cultivation in the Mekong Delta.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)is implementing the small- and medium-sized enterprises and SDGs business support programme in a bid to address socioeconomic challenges in developing countries.

Within the framework, JICA has approved Newgreen’s “Survey on establishing a solution for supporting high-quality, low-emission rice cultivation through Aigamo Robot technology."

Aigamo Robot is designed specifically for helping farmers fight against weed growth using crop protection chemicals. Just place it in a paddy, and it glides like a duck in all directions, stirring up water to hinder photosynthesis of weeds and slow their growth without chemicals.

Compact, solar-powered, and boasting autonomous navigation, the free-roaming robot not only reduces input costs but also minimises environmental impacts. In particular, the agitation of mud promotes the growth of aerobic bacteria, contributing to the reduction of methane emissions from paddy fields – one of the major sources of agricultural greenhouse gas emissions.

Vietnam is implementing an action plan to reduce methane emissions. Meanwhile, the national project on the sustainable development of 1 million hectares of specialised high-quality, low-emission rice cultivation by 2030, demonstrates Vietnam’s commitment to transforming the agricultural model towards sustainability.

JICA expects this survey to help bring Japanese technology into practice, supporting Vietnam in improving productivity, applying smart agricultural solutions, and boosting low-emission cultivation.

Under the MoU, the three parties continue to coordinate to conduct joint research, pilot models, and refine low-emission rice cultivation processes based on the Aigamo robot duck and other advanced Japanese agricultural technologies. The parties also aim to produce, assemble, and disseminate this technology in Vietnam, contributing to expanding sustainable, high-quality rice cultivation areas.

