Japanese technology set for Mekong Delta rice cultivation

March 05, 2026 | 11:03
(0) user say
The Japan International Cooperation Agency is supporting an initiative to adopt advanced Japanese technology in high-quality, low-emission rice cultivation in the Mekong Delta.
Japanese technology set for Mekong Delta rice cultivation

On March 3, the National Agricultural Promotion Centre, Loc Troi Group, and Japan’s Newgreen Co., Ltd. signed an MoU on cooperation in research, piloting, and application of advanced Japanese technological solutions in high-quality, low-emission rice cultivation in the Mekong Delta.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)is implementing the small- and medium-sized enterprises and SDGs business support programme in a bid to address socioeconomic challenges in developing countries.

Within the framework, JICA has approved Newgreen’s “Survey on establishing a solution for supporting high-quality, low-emission rice cultivation through Aigamo Robot technology."

Aigamo Robot is designed specifically for helping farmers fight against weed growth using crop protection chemicals. Just place it in a paddy, and it glides like a duck in all directions, stirring up water to hinder photosynthesis of weeds and slow their growth without chemicals.

Compact, solar-powered, and boasting autonomous navigation, the free-roaming robot not only reduces input costs but also minimises environmental impacts. In particular, the agitation of mud promotes the growth of aerobic bacteria, contributing to the reduction of methane emissions from paddy fields – one of the major sources of agricultural greenhouse gas emissions.

Vietnam is implementing an action plan to reduce methane emissions. Meanwhile, the national project on the sustainable development of 1 million hectares of specialised high-quality, low-emission rice cultivation by 2030, demonstrates Vietnam’s commitment to transforming the agricultural model towards sustainability.

JICA expects this survey to help bring Japanese technology into practice, supporting Vietnam in improving productivity, applying smart agricultural solutions, and boosting low-emission cultivation.

Under the MoU, the three parties continue to coordinate to conduct joint research, pilot models, and refine low-emission rice cultivation processes based on the Aigamo robot duck and other advanced Japanese agricultural technologies. The parties also aim to produce, assemble, and disseminate this technology in Vietnam, contributing to expanding sustainable, high-quality rice cultivation areas.

JICA, ECOM boost sustainable coffee farming JICA, ECOM boost sustainable coffee farming

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has expanded its role in global food security with its first exclusive working capital loan.
AgriS and Loc Troi partner to boost Vietnam’s rice value chain AgriS and Loc Troi partner to boost Vietnam’s rice value chain

A new partnership aims to strengthen Vietnam’s rice value chain, with a focus on sustainability, modern production, and deeper integration into global markets. The agreement brings together two major players in agriculture and food processing.
JICA stands alongside Vietnam’s four-pillar charge JICA stands alongside Vietnam’s four-pillar charge

Over the past decades, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and Vietnam have been cementing bilateral cooperation, with the former supporting Vietnam in implementing a wide range of projects covering different sectors.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
jica Newgreen Loc Troi rice agriculture

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
