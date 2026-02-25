Corporate

Ho Chi Minh City launches plan for innovation and digital transformation

February 25, 2026 | 09:00
(0) user say
Ho Chi Minh City will research and pilot 6G technology in selected areas as part of its broader push to create breakthroughs in science, technology and innovation.

On February 24, Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for Science, Technology, Innovation, and Digital Transformation announced a plan to implement Politburo Resolution 57, which focuses on national development in these fields. The initiative sets out the city's priorities for 2026.

Ho Chi Minh City launches plan for innovation and digital transformation
Ho Chi Minh City taps digital economy to power post-merger growth. Photo: Le Toan

The focus will be on completing digital infrastructure, data infrastructure, and cybersecurity; ensuring 5G coverage reaches 95 per cent of the population, and 100 per cent in major urban areas, science and technology zones, industrial parks, high-tech zones, seaports, airports, and logistics centres. It will also research, develop, and pilot 6G technology in some areas of Ho Chi Minh City.

The city will accelerate digital transformation in state management, provide full-process online public services; improve the quality and efficiency of digital government operations, and move towards a comprehensive digital government.

The plan also clearly defines the development of high-quality workers, especially in the fields of digital technology and high technology, and enhancing digital capabilities for officials, civil servants, and public employees.

Regarding priority tasks and solutions to be implemented in 2026, Ho Chi Minh City will continue to review and improve mechanisms, policies, and laws; remove all barriers hindering the development of sci-tech and digital transformation, and turn institutions into competitive advantages.

Additional measures include establishing venture capital funds, creating pilot mechanisms for new technology testing, and offering preferential policies to engage high-tech businesses, startups, and foreign investment.

A specific public procurement mechanism will be proposed, prioritising speed, technological relevance, and risk acceptance mechanisms to address current public procurement delays. Simultaneously, a mechanism for commercialising research results and intellectual property using the state budget will be piloted.

The city will also strengthen investment in infrastructure for unmanned aerial vehicles used in logistics and urban surveillance, while working to attract and retain high-quality talent to meet the demands of scientific development, innovation, and digital transformation.

Efforts will focus on promoting digital technology, big data, and shared platforms to address pressing urban issues, including traffic congestion, flooding, environmental pollution, and building a drug-free civilised city.

A project to connect technology exchange platforms across the Southeast region is also planned, aiming to form a linked sci-tech market. Priority will be given to commissioning tasks that tackle challenges in high-tech agriculture, agricultural product processing, environmental protection, health, education, culture, and tourism.

Programmes related to strategic technologies will adopt a three-party model, bringing together domestic and international experts, scientists, chief engineers, and chief architects to participate in research and development.

Ho Chi Minh City backs $2 billion AI data centre with dedicated task force Ho Chi Minh City backs $2 billion AI data centre with dedicated task force

Ho Chi Minh Cityis stepping up efforts to position itself as a regional AI and data centre hub, pledging strong institutional support for a flagship foreign-invested project worth nearly $2 billion.
Ho Chi Minh City starts construction of four key infrastructure projects Ho Chi Minh City starts construction of four key infrastructure projects

Ho Chi Minh City commenced construction and held ground-breaking ceremonies for four key infrastructure and transport projects on January 15 with a combined investment of nearly VND240 trillion (more than $9.2 billion).
Vietnam sets sights on Ho Chi Minh City's transformation into a global financial hub by 2030 Vietnam sets sights on Ho Chi Minh City's transformation into a global financial hub by 2030

Vietnam established a steering committee, led by Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai, on October 6 to guide the development of a new international financial hub, underscoring its ambition to elevate its global financial stature.

By Bich Thuy

