Ho Chi Minh City launches plan for innovation and digital transformation

On February 24, Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for Science, Technology, Innovation, and Digital Transformation announced a plan to implement Politburo Resolution 57, which focuses on national development in these fields. The initiative sets out the city's priorities for 2026.

Ho Chi Minh City taps digital economy to power post-merger growth. Photo: Le Toan

The focus will be on completing digital infrastructure, data infrastructure, and cybersecurity; ensuring 5G coverage reaches 95 per cent of the population, and 100 per cent in major urban areas, science and technology zones, industrial parks, high-tech zones, seaports, airports, and logistics centres. It will also research, develop, and pilot 6G technology in some areas of Ho Chi Minh City.

The city will accelerate digital transformation in state management, provide full-process online public services; improve the quality and efficiency of digital government operations, and move towards a comprehensive digital government.

The plan also clearly defines the development of high-quality workers, especially in the fields of digital technology and high technology, and enhancing digital capabilities for officials, civil servants, and public employees.

Regarding priority tasks and solutions to be implemented in 2026, Ho Chi Minh City will continue to review and improve mechanisms, policies, and laws; remove all barriers hindering the development of sci-tech and digital transformation, and turn institutions into competitive advantages.

Additional measures include establishing venture capital funds, creating pilot mechanisms for new technology testing, and offering preferential policies to engage high-tech businesses, startups, and foreign investment.

A specific public procurement mechanism will be proposed, prioritising speed, technological relevance, and risk acceptance mechanisms to address current public procurement delays. Simultaneously, a mechanism for commercialising research results and intellectual property using the state budget will be piloted.

The city will also strengthen investment in infrastructure for unmanned aerial vehicles used in logistics and urban surveillance, while working to attract and retain high-quality talent to meet the demands of scientific development, innovation, and digital transformation.

Efforts will focus on promoting digital technology, big data, and shared platforms to address pressing urban issues, including traffic congestion, flooding, environmental pollution, and building a drug-free civilised city.

A project to connect technology exchange platforms across the Southeast region is also planned, aiming to form a linked sci-tech market. Priority will be given to commissioning tasks that tackle challenges in high-tech agriculture, agricultural product processing, environmental protection, health, education, culture, and tourism.

Programmes related to strategic technologies will adopt a three-party model, bringing together domestic and international experts, scientists, chief engineers, and chief architects to participate in research and development.

