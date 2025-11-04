Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Nature Foods sweeps twin food-tech trophies

November 04, 2025 | 14:32
(0) user say
At the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2025, Nature Foods Co., Ltd. was honored with the "Inspirational Brand Award".

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2025, Nature Foods Co., Ltd. (NFC) was honored with the "Inspirational Brand Award", a recognition of its pioneering position as a Vietnamese enterprise in the field of advanced food technology — delivering convenience, wellness, and sustainability.

Consecutive Milestones in 2025

In addition to the APEA recognition, Nature Foods continued to solidify its leadership by being named among the Top 10 Innovative Consumer Solutions at the Better Choice Awards 2025. This dual achievement highlights NFC not only as an inspirational brand but also as a symbol of creativity and sustainable development within Vietnam's food industry.

Convenience Meets Wellness – NFC's Distinct Path

According to BlueWeave Consulting, Vietnam's Ready-to-Eat (RTE) market was valued at USD 430.41 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.8% to reach USD 1.276 billion by 2031.

Guided by the philosophy of "the fullness of nature", NFC has spent over two decades pioneering freeze-drying technology in consumer food production, creating a diverse product portfolio including ISOUP instant soups, ISOUP HUUPS! cup soups, ICHILL herbal cooling drinks, IYAUA freeze-dried yogurts, NATAS salts and seasonings, among others.

Each product adheres to NFC's "3 Nos" principle — no preservatives, no artificial coloring, no synthetic flavoring — and meets international certifications such as HACCP, ISO 22000, BRCGS, FDA, and HALAL.

With a farm-to-table closed-loop process, NFC not only delivers convenient foods but also champions the "Convenient Wellness" lifestyle — promoting balanced, nutritious eating that is both quick and wholesome for modern consumers.

Sustainability and Social Responsibility at the Core

Beyond technological innovation, NFC places sustainability at the heart of its operations. The company utilizes eco-friendly fuels such as biomass, invests in energy-saving inverter systems, applies environmentally safe refrigerants, and is progressively transitioning to renewable energy sources. Its farms are FSA (Farm Sustainability Assessment) certified, underscoring its commitment to sustainable agriculture practices.

Socially, NFC has been a SEDEX member for over 10 years, complying with the SMETA four-pillar standards — environment, business ethics, labor practices, and occupational health & safety — as part of its dedication to ethical and responsible business.

Spreading a Lifestyle of "Eat Well – Live Well"

The APEA 2025 and Better Choice Awards 2025 mark significant milestones in Nature Foods' 20-year journey of promoting a lifestyle that blends Vietnamese culinary heritage with modern technology. Each NFC product embodies the brand's vision: not merely food, but an inspiration for a healthier, more convenient, and more human-centered way of living.

By PR Newswire

Nature Foods Company

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Nature Foods Inspirational Brand Award APEA 2025

Related Contents

Phu Thai Holdings earns twin honours at APEA 2025

Phu Thai Holdings earns twin honours at APEA 2025

AIA Vietnam wins Corporate Excellence Award at APEA 2025

AIA Vietnam wins Corporate Excellence Award at APEA 2025

APEAs honour newChoice for its contribution to women’s wellbeing

APEAs honour newChoice for its contribution to women’s wellbeing

Logitech honoured at Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards

Logitech honoured at Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards

PPL earns Asia-Pacific Corporate Excellence Award

PPL earns Asia-Pacific Corporate Excellence Award

Finest Future shines with Inspirational Brand Award at APEA 2024

Finest Future shines with Inspirational Brand Award at APEA 2024

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

AMTD unit TGE nears deal for NYC hotel

AMTD unit TGE nears deal for NYC hotel

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Amata plans industrial park in Ho Chi Minh City

Amata plans industrial park in Ho Chi Minh City

Drive for innovation and digital growth proving a big catalyst for investment

Drive for innovation and digital growth proving a big catalyst for investment

VinSpeed plans to open Hanoi-Quang Ninh high-speed railway in 2028

VinSpeed plans to open Hanoi-Quang Ninh high-speed railway in 2028

Strengthening Swedish–Vietnamese innovation and trade ties

Strengthening Swedish–Vietnamese innovation and trade ties

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020