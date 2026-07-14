Greenfeed retains spot among best companies to work for in Asia

The award is based on anonymous employee surveys and leadership interviews conducted under the Total Engagement Assessment Model. Greenfeed outperformed the market average across all key evaluation dimensions.

The company achieved a Core score of 4.16, compared with the market average of 3.86, reflecting the strength of its corporate culture, leadership, and people initiatives.

Its Self score, which measures employees' emotional engagement, personal values, and workplace experience, reached 4.33, exceeding the market benchmark of 3.96. Meanwhile, the Group score, assessing trust, collaboration, and team cohesion, stood at 4.41, well above the market average of 4.04.

Greenfeed representatives at the HR Asia Awards 2026 ceremony

According to Greenfeed, the results reflect the effectiveness of its long-term people strategy. The company prioritises hiring ‘suitable people’, individuals who align with its culture, share its values, and aspire to grow with the organisation over the long term.

Guided by its core value of Humanity, Greenfeed has designed a seven-stage employee journey that begins when candidates first discover the company and continues even after they become alumni.

This approach is intended to foster meaningful relationships throughout employees' professional journeys, rather than concentrating only on the traditional recruit - retain - exit cycle.

From their first day, new hires participate in the company's onboarding programme and are introduced to the Greenfeed Way, the set of values that shapes how people think, collaborate, and work across the organisation.

During the first 60 days, employees gain a comprehensive understanding of Greenfeed's history, business strategy, people policies, and operating model.

They also visit production facilities and manufacturing sites to better understand the company's integrated 3F Plus value chain. Beyond onboarding, employees continue to receive structured support through role-based learning programmes, on-the-job coaching, and regular performance and capability development reviews.

Alongside recruitment and onboarding, Greenfeed places strong emphasis on building a diverse workforce.

Women currently hold 25.8 per cent of management positions, employees come from more than 34 provinces and cities across Vietnam, and Generation Z accounts for 34.4 per cent of the workforce.

The company also invests in leadership and talent development through its Leader for Goodness framework, which includes five stages of GreenSeed, GreenShine, GreenLead, GreenExperts, and G30+.

Cross-functional, cross-departmental, and cross-regional job rotation opportunities further enable employees to broaden their capabilities and gain diverse experiences.

Through its Individual Development Plan, every employee is encouraged to take ownership of a personalised career path aligned with their aspirations, whether in technical expertise, leadership, or innovation.

As of Q2 2026, Greenfeed had delivered 14,850 training hours through 4,609 learning participations, reaching more than 2,517 employees.

Greenfeed’s teambuilding programme for nearly 2,000 Farm Division employees

Beyond professional development, the company also prioritises employees' physical and mental wellbeing. Across its operations, Greenfeed continues to invest in advanced technologies, modern equipment, and rigorous safety standards at its feed mills, farms and offices to minimise workplace risks and reinforce its safety-first culture.

The company's internal sports community, Outrace Club, organises a wide range of activities, including running, cycling, tennis, pickleball, and badminton. Greenfeed also encourages employees to participate in external sporting events such as marathons and Ironman, reflecting its holistic approach to supporting employees' total wellbeing while strengthening connections across teams.

“We invest in employee experience, career development opportunities, and total wellbeing programmes to cultivate a people-first workplace where everyone is empowered to reach their full potential and build a fulfilling, long-term career with the company,” Greenfeed’s representative said.

GREENFEED shines in multiple reputable rankings On January 8, GREENFEED proudly secured its spot in the Top 500 Largest Enterprises in Vietnam (VNR500) for the third consecutive year and ranked second in the Vietnam Top 10 Animal Feed Reputation Award 2024, reaffirming the company's market position and its trustworthiness.

GREENFEED secures triple wins at Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards 2025 Standing out among more than 300 nominees across the region, GREENFEED claimed three major honours at the Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2025 on October 9 in Ho Chi Minh City.