GREENFEED brings Vietnamese aquaculture to global markets

To achieve the accreditation, GREENFEED’s Tay Ninh plant has met rigorous criteria on raw material traceability, environmental protection, social responsibility, and transparent supply chain management.

The Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) certification is a globally recognised standard that evaluates responsible aquaculture operations.

GREENFEED, one of the top animal feed producers in Southeast Asia, has invested in developing a comprehensive aquaculture value chain, from sourcing raw materials for aquafeed production to delivering processed seafood products for both domestic and international markets.

Product quality inspection inside GREENFEED’s aquafeed factory

The chain encompasses branded aquafeed lines AQUAGREEN, SUPERWHITE, and PANAFEED, high-quality broodstock, commercial farming, processing and exporting frozen seafood and value-added products, as well as animal health management solutions and aquatic veterinary products.

In the seed segment, the company supplies aquaculture seeds such as basa fish, black tilapia, and red tilapia; operates commercial farming of eels and frogs; and conducts research and trials on models such as basa fish, tilapia, and marine fish.

Alongside this, the company develops technical solutions and aquatic health products, enabling the processing and export of basa fish, tilapia, frog, eel, and marine fish of consistently high quality to meet both domestic demand and international market requirements.

GREENFEED’s aquaculture seeds ensure consistent quality and farming efficiency

Throughout its journey, GREENFEED has worked hand in hand with farmers across the entire production cycle through its ‘farm-to-table’ sustainable value chain.

This integrated model has been designed and continuously improved to help address challenges faced by aquaculture farmers while driving greater efficiency and productivity.

Take the frog industry in Vietnam as an example. GREENFEED has introduced its AQUAGREEN, SUPERWHITE, and PANAFEED product lines across every growth stage, from tadpole to market-size frogs. These feeds meet clean, safe, and nutrient-rich standards, and strictly exclude banned substances, in compliance with regulations of the Directorate of Fisheries.

Since 2014, GREENFEED has consistently maintained the Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) certification, an international benchmark that validates its superior production capabilities and product quality, trusted by both domestic customers and global export partners.

Beyond feed, the company provides diverse integrated solutions such as designing farms to international standards for pond- and land-based models with appropriate stocking densities; offering technical solutions to manage animal health throughout the production cycle; and applying disease prevention measures that enhance survival rates and promote responsible, efficient growth.

An aquaculture farm of GREENFEED

Ensuring market access for frog farmers who follow GREENFEED’s certified export models and adopt its feed and health solutions is a distinct advantage, helping optimise productivity and giving farmers the confidence to invest in a more professional, sustainable frog farming sector.

Export products such as frozen frog legs are fully traceable, sourced from controlled inputs, and comply with stringent product quality requirements across diverse international markets, including Europe, South America, Oceania, and Asia (Taiwan, Hong Kong, China, among others).

For black tilapia, GREENFEED is building a dedicated value chain designed to maximise farmers’ economic returns while unlocking the export potential of Vietnamese tilapia.

The company prioritises safe, high-quality aquafeed tailored to each growth stage. Its newly introduced PANAFEED line supports tilapia farming in ponds and cages with low water flow, from fry under 5 grams to market size of fish weighing 100-200 grams and above.

GREENFEED’s tilapia farming model emphasises efficiency, sustainability, and biosecurity, reducing operating costs, ensuring uniform growth, and improving yields. The result is export-quality tilapia that comes on par with stringent requirements of international markets across Europe, South America, Oceania, and Asia.

By building and continuously refining its aquaculture value chain, GREENFEED is confident in delivering tangible economic benefits for farmers while empowering them to professionalise and pursue aquaculture sustainably.

Together, these efforts contribute to advancing Vietnam’s aquaculture sector and expanding its reach across global markets.

GREENFEED aims to be leading sustainable conglomerate in food and agriculture GREENFEED has been honoured in Vietnam’s Top 100 Sustainable Businesses 2022, marking a milestone in its journey to reach sustainable development goals by 2030.

GREENFEED shines in multiple reputable rankings On January 8, GREENFEED proudly secured its spot in the Top 500 Largest Enterprises in Vietnam (VNR500) for the third consecutive year and ranked second in the Vietnam Top 10 Animal Feed Reputation Award 2024, reaffirming the company's market position and its trustworthiness.