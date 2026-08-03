ZF Aftermarket names MKN sole TRW distributor in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global automotive components giant, ZF Group is further strengthening its presence in Indonesia's automotive market.

Through the momentum of a grand product launch and the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) held in Jakarta on Saturday (July 25, 2026), ZF strategically appointed PT Mitra Kencana Nusantara (MKN) as the sole distributor for its premium product line, TRW.

This step is a continuation of following the integration of TRW's ASEAN operations. The tactical partnership with MKN—a leading domestic spare parts distribution company—is part of targeting Indonesia's Independent Aftermarket (PC IAM), whose value is estimated to be significant in future.

Teoh Chee How, Vice President of ZF Aftermarket and Head of Asia Pacific, emphasized that Indonesia is a key growth engine for Southeast Asia's economy. With 27.3 million vehicles in operation, including 20.9 million passenger cars, Indonesia ranks among ZF Aftermarket's highest-priority markets globally.

Benny Liem, Country Head of ZF Aftermarket Indonesia, said: "This partnership combines ZF Aftermarket's product strength with MKN's extensive nationwide distribution network. With distribution centers across Indonesia and a well-integrated supply chain, MKN will help ensure faster deliveries and reliable availability of TRW products nationwide."

With extensive experience in automotive parts distribution, MKN has built a nationwide network across Indonesia, supported by branches and distributor partners. Through this partnership, ZF aims to leverage MKN's strong supply chain and logistics capabilities to ensure reliable nationwide availability of TRW products.

Freddy Thamrin, Head of Brand at MKN, said: "Our focus is on three key pillars: Availability, Service, and Aftersales. Through our nationwide distribution network, dedicated TRW team, and comprehensive warranty support, we are committed to delivering a seamless and reliable customer experience across Indonesia."

The event also showcased TRW's key product offerings, including:

Brake Pads – Engineered for high heat resistance and reliable braking performance.

Brake Discs – Manufactured to international standards for enhanced durability and safety.

Shock Absorbers – Designed to deliver a balance of driving stability and passenger comfort.Targeting a Wallet-Friendly Premium Segment.

ZF remains confident in the long-term growth of Indonesia's automotive aftermarket, driven by increasing vehicle ownership and growing demand for high-quality replacement parts. As consumers become more safety-conscious after vehicle warranties expire, TRW is positioned as a "Global Safety-Certified Premium Alternative", offering OEM-equivalent quality at a competitive price.

TRW's passenger car portfolio includes hydraulic cylinders, braking components, shock absorbers, and linkage systems, with braking products, hydraulic cylinders, and shock absorbers among the strongest-performing categories in Indonesia. Backed by TRW's strong OE heritage and ZF's global engineering expertise, the products are designed to meet strict safety and reliability standards while addressing local market needs.

Together, ZF Aftermarket and MKN are committed to expanding TRW's reach across Indonesia, delivering greater product availability, trusted quality, and enhanced support for customers nationwide.