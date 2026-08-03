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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

MM Century wins 3 Gold, 1 Silver at ESG awards

August 03, 2026 | 16:12
(0) user say
MM Century, a Penang-based environmental management and circular economy company, won three Gold and one Silver award in the SME and Mid-Tier category at The Star ESG Positive Impact Awards Gala Night.

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MM Century, a Penang-based environmental management and circular economy company, won three Gold and one Silver award in the SME and Mid-Tier category at the fourth edition of The Star ESG Positive Impact Awards Gala Night.

The wins span the breadth of MM Century's ESG transformation. Its chemical-free, dry-process e-waste recovery facility achieved a 96.21% landfill diversion rate across 4,423 tonnes handled in 2025, cutting absolute emissions by 14.3% even as volumes grew 28.7%.

An Integrated Digital Governance Framework spanning four ISO certifications lifted its EcoVadis score to 72/100; a ten-point year-on-year rise placing it in the 84th percentile worldwide. TRACE, its End-of-Life Asset Environmental Impact Calculator, converts IT disposals into item-level carbon data across 40+ asset types, giving clients audit-ready Scope 3 figures.

Underpinning these results was an RM598,000 investment that turned a 40-year-old traditional recycler into a digital-first, circular operation with blockchain-backed destruction certificates.

"Environmental stewardship and real-world impact are deeply interconnected," said Ashok Kumar Rangayah, Director of MM Century. "These wins reflect a team that has turned ESG policy into measurable outcomes."

MM Century said it will expand plant capacity in Perak and Selangor and deepen research into carbon efficient solutions, supporting Malaysia's transition to a circular economy.

By PR Newswire

MM Century

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
MM Century Environmental management Circular economy company

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