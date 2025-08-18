Corporate

Vietnam Silicon recognised at 2025 HR Asia Awards

August 18, 2025 | 16:35
(0) user say
Vietnam Silicon (VNS) has been named among Asia’s best workplaces, reflecting its focus on innovation, talent development, and employee engagement.

The company received an award in the 'Best Companies to Work for in Asia' category at the 2025 HR Asia Awards on August 14. The recognition highlights VNS’s people-first approach, which it says is central to building a sustainable and competitive technology enterprise.

As a technology firm specialising in AI solutions, digital transformation, and cybersecurity across Southeast Asia, VNS is positioning itself as a regional innovation hub. Its workplace culture – rooted in the 'Silicon Spirit' of innovation and multi-generational collaboration – aims to empower employees to grow alongside the company.

Vietnam Silicon named “Best Companies to Work for in Asia” at HR Asia Awards 2025
Quach Nguyen Huyen Chi, managing director, VNS, receives the 2025 HR Asia Award in the Best Companies to Work for in Asia category

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Quach Nguyen Huyen Chi, managing director, VNS, said, "The Silicon Spirit is the foundation on which VNS is building a pioneering innovation hub with a bold, impact-driven culture – a place where every individual is inspired, empowered, and challenged to lead change and shape the future. This recognition affirms that when nurtured effectively, the Silicon Spirit becomes a powerful catalyst that connects generations, sparks creativity, and transforms ideas into tangible outcomes, enabling VNS to thrive in the evolving global technology landscape."

Established in early 2025, VNS has grown its team to more than 150 members while maintaining an employee retention rate exceeding 95 per cent. Driving these achievements is a well-defined corporate culture with three core tenets: innovation without limits, collaboration without borders, and learning without end. This philosophy is not merely expressed in words but embedded in the company’s day-to-day operations – encouraging bold experimentation, fostering cross-functional collaboration, and cultivating a culture of continuous learning.

Vietnam Silicon named “Best Companies to Work for in Asia” at HR Asia Awards 2025

For instance, VNS has established a regional presence through international projects, most notably the Thai Ministry of Agriculture’s digital transformation initiative, which focuses on three core technology pillars: AI, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies. This cross-border collaboration strategy expands market reach, highlights Vietnamese tech talent on the global stage, and gives employees direct opportunities to contribute to high-impact, large-scale international projects.

In parallel, to meet talent demands for its strategic projects, VNS has partnered with leading educational institutions such as Can Tho University, Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology, University of Science, and University of Information Technology. The company’s first internship programme earlier this year attracted 17 students, aiming to build a pipeline of skilled young talent while deepening ties between industry and academia.

At the same time, VNS places strong emphasis on developing its existing workforce through a monthly internal TechTalk series, bringing together in-house experts and guest speakers from leading organisations to foster knowledge exchange and cross-departmental engagement. The company also regularly implements cross-functional projects, enabling employees to broaden their skill sets, gain exposure to diverse technology domains, and enhance their adaptability in the face of change.

Alongside professional development, VNS fosters a connected and engaging workplace through various internal initiatives, such as the Vietnam Silicon X-Factor scheme, which recognises individuals who inspire others, as well as team-building events and monthly birthday celebrations that strengthen employee bonds. The company also offers a comprehensive benefits package, including competitive salaries, clear career advancement pathways, full health insurance coverage, flexible work arrangements, and opportunities to participate in regional projects.

The 2025 HR Asia Awards mark an important milestone for Vietnam Silicon as it strengthens its foundations for the next phase of growth. The recognition also offers an opportunity to further refine its ‘Silicon Spirit’ values and expand successful initiatives, supporting both the retention of current employees and the attraction of top talent to join VNS in pursuing its long-term ambitions.

Vietnam’s very own Silicon Valley Vietnam’s very own Silicon Valley

The initiative to narrow the distance between startups and the government have seen positive results thanks to the government’s efforts to issue suitable policies as well as the huge support from Vietnam Silicon Valley. Van Anh reports.
Vietnam Innovation Network in South Korea to grow tech Vietnam Innovation Network in South Korea to grow tech

Party General Secretary To Lam has urged the Vietnam Innovation Network in South Korea to spearhead initiatives and foster connections that bring global expertise and cutting-edge advancements to Vietnam.
Vietnam and South Korea strengthen ties with new sci-tech pact Vietnam and South Korea strengthen ties with new sci-tech pact

Vietnam and South Korea have taken a major step to deepen their strategic partnership, signing a new agreement to advance cooperation in science and technology.

By Thanh Van

TagTag:
VNS Technology Solutions HR Asia Awards Silicon Valley Vietnam Vietnam Silicon Technology

