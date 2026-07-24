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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

GEODIS launches new EV delivery solution in Vietnam

July 24, 2026 | 10:01
(0) user say
GEODIS has deployed a new electric vehicle (EV) delivery solution in Ho Chi Minh City as part of its sustainability strategy to decarbonise logistics operations and improve urban mobility.
GEODIS launches new EV delivery solution in Vietnam

Announced on July 23, the deployment supports GEODIS' wider commitment to reduce emissions and contribute to Vietnam's transition to low-emission transport.

To operate last mile business-to-business and business-to-consumer deliveries for customers across the luxury and retail sectors, GEODIS will deploy the VinFast EC Van 2026. The company is one of the first logistics providers to introduce electric powered urban distribution in Vietnam.

“Sustainability is becoming an increasingly important consideration in supply chain decisions, but customers also expect reliability, flexibility and speed. Our focus is on demonstrating that electric vehicles can deliver on all of these requirements in a real-world urban environment. This deployment gives us valuable operational insights that will help us expand lower-carbon delivery solutions as the market continues to evolve,” said Chandler So, managing director of GEODIS Vietnam.

Purpose-built for urban transportation, the VinFast EC Van combines compact dimensions with high cargo efficiency, making it well suited for navigating city streets and varied road conditions while maintaining delivery reliability. The EV is designed to support daily delivery operations while helping to reduce noise and contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions through zero tailpipe emissions.

In Vietnam, GEODIS is working closely with key ecosystem partners, including vehicle manufacturers and infrastructure stakeholders, to support EV deployment readiness, operational reliability, and future fleet scalability. GEODIS will continue to assess opportunities to expand its electric vehicle fleet and introduce additional lower-carbon logistics initiatives across its operations in Vietnam.

Throughout the Asia-Pacific and Middle East region, GEODIS is adopting lower carbon options, e.g. electric or biodiesel vehicles, for first/last mile transportation where operationally feasible.

TBS Logistics Center leads local logistics TBS Logistics Center leads local logistics

TBS Logistics Center, a subsidiary of TBS Group, is positioned to capitalise on the increasing demand for warehouse space and logistics services in Vietnam.
SITC launches container depot in Danang SITC launches container depot in Danang

Hong Kong-headquartered SITC on July 10 announced that the company had launched its container depot in Danang, securing a stronger footprint in central Vietnam.
Yusen Logistics opens Hung Yen Logistics Centre Yusen Logistics opens Hung Yen Logistics Centre

On July 21, Yusen Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd. officially opened its newest flagship facility, the Yusen Hung Yen Logistics Centre.

By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
Geodis logistics sustainability EV

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