Carlsberg Vietnam earns fourth consecutive HR Asia recognition and VCCI Top 10 Green Enterprise honour

HR Asia's Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2026

On July 9, the company was named one of HR Asia's Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2026 for the fourth consecutive year (2023–2026), while also receiving the HR Asia Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Awards 2026.

On July 8, Carlsberg Vietnam was recognised among Vietnam's Top 10 Outstanding Green Energy and Environmental Enterprises 2026 by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), recognising its continued progress in responsible business development.

Top 10 Outstanding Green Energy and Environmental Enterprises by VCCI

Commenting on the dual recognitions, Andrew Khan, managing director of Carlsberg Vietnam, said, "Receiving these two recognitions in the same period of time is a proud moment for Carlsberg Vietnam because together they reflect what matters most to us. One recognises the culture we've built for our people, while the other acknowledges our long-term commitment to sustainable growth. Although they celebrate different achievements, they are driven by the same belief: lasting business success comes from investing in people, caring for the environment and creating value responsibly. That's the future we're committed to building every day."

A fourth consecutive HR Asia recognition, with special recognition for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Four consecutive HR Asia recognitions are more than a milestone for Carlsberg Vietnam, especially with this year’s additional recognition of the HR Asia Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Awards 2026. They reflect years of building a workplace where inclusion is part of how people work, grow and lead, not simply an initiative, but a culture that shapes everyday decisions.

HR Asia Awards 2026

This year's recognition comes at an important time as Carlsberg Group introduced its new Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) Policy, reaffirming that DE&I is a core part of the Group's purpose, Growth Culture and long-term business strategy. Guided by the principles "Diversity Is Us. Equity Strengthens Us. Inclusion Empowers Us.," the policy reflects the belief that diverse perspectives lead to stronger collaboration, better decisions and better business.

At Carlsberg Vietnam, these principles shape how people are recruited, developed, supported and given opportunities to grow. Over the past year, the company has continued strengthening its inclusive culture through initiatives such as Pride Month’s ‘Come As You Are’, its annual DE&I campaign celebrating individuality and belonging, and SHELeads, a women leadership community designed to build confidence, capability and connection among future female leaders.

Reinforcing this commitment, Carlsberg Vietnam also became a signatory to the Women's Empowerment Principles, established by UN Women and the UN Global Compact, while continuing to advance Carlsberg Group's ambition of achieving 42 per cent women in senior leadership by 2032.

The impact of these efforts is also reflected in employee experience. In the latest group employee engagement survey, Carlsberg Vietnam achieved an Inclusion Index score of 86 and has consistently performed at the Top 10 per cent global benchmark for Inclusion Index, as measured by Glint, for three consecutive years. The result demonstrates the company’s strong progress towards Carlsberg Group's ambition of being among the top 10 per cent benchmark for employee inclusion experience by 2032.

"Receiving these recognitions is especially meaningful because they reflect the culture we continue to build every day," said Dang Tran Ngoc Ngan, senior director of People & Culture at Carlsberg Vietnam.

"We believe our greatest strength comes from our people. A diverse workforce helps us better understand the consumers and communities we serve. Different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives help us challenge our thinking and make better decisions. When people with different backgrounds and perspectives feel respected, included, and empowered to contribute, they bring broader thinking, stronger ideas, and better decisions. Those differences make us stronger as teams and ultimately help us build a more sustainable business. This belief continues to shape how we develop our people, our leaders and our future."

Recognised among Vietnam's Top 10 Green Energy and Environmental Enterprises

Carlsberg Vietnam has also been recognised among Vietnam's Top 10 Outstanding Green Energy and Environmental Enterprises 2026, presented at the World Energy and Environment Forum – Vietnam 2026 organised by VCCI. The award recognises the company's long-term commitment to sustainable operations and responsible business growth.

Guided by Brewing Tomorrow, Carlsberg Group's ESG programme, Carlsberg Vietnam continues investing in technologies and initiatives that reduce environmental impact while creating long-term value. At Phu Bai Brewery, the largest Carlsberg brewery in Asia, next-generation brewing technology helps reduce water consumption by around 20 per cent and energy consumption by 15 per cent compared with previous technology.

The brewery also captures and reuses all CO2 generated during fermentation, has achieved zero waste to landfill, and continues advancing renewable energy through its upcoming rooftop solar project as part of the group's ambition to achieve net-zero across the value chain by 2040.

Beyond its operations, Carlsberg Vietnam continues creating positive impact through initiatives such as Fresh Water for Beloved Central, responsible drinking partnerships and community environmental programmes that encourage sustainable choices.

The VCCI recognition is the latest milestone in Carlsberg Vietnam's sustainability journey. It builds on a growing track record of external recognitions, including being named among Vietnam's Top 100 Sustainable Businesses 2025 by VBCSD–VCCI, receiving the 2025 EuroCham Community Impact Award, and earning recognition from the Ministry of Industry and Trade at the 35th Anniversary Celebration of the Vietnam Beer – Alcohol – Beverage Association for the company's contributions to sustainable industrial development.

These recognitions show Carlsberg Vietnam's long-term commitment to creating lasting value through its people and responsible business practices. Guided by its Growth Culture and Brewing Tomorrow, the company continues to grow responsibly by brewing great beer and creating a workplace where everyone belongs and a business that contributes to a better today and tomorrow.

Carlsberg Vietnam awarded both domestic and international honours Carlsberg Vietnam has received recognition from both local authorities and international quality institutions, underscoring its continuation of a development journey built steadily over more than three decades in Vietnam.

How Carlsberg Vietnam is building high-performing teams through trust and empowerment At the Work the Nordic Way 2026 conference hosted by NordCham Vietnam, leaders from Carlsberg Vietnam shared how trust, empowerment, and people-first leadership are helping shape stronger teams, faster execution, and a more resilient growth culture.