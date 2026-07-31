Kredivo and DMX forge comprehensive strategic partnership

The partnership was announced on July 30, moving beyond a traditional payment arrangement to embed digital credit into one of Vietnam's largest retail ecosystems.

According to Krishnadas M, CCO of Kredivo Group, "Vietnamese consumers no longer see credit as a standalone financial product – they expect it to be seamlessly embedded into their everyday shopping experience. This partnership allows us to do exactly that by combining Kredivo's digital credit capabilities with Dien May Xanh's (DMX's) extensive retail ecosystem. Together, we're making responsible financing more accessible to millions of consumers while setting a strong foundation for long-term growth."

Vietnam's digital economy continues to expand rapidly. According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, e-commerce has been growing by approximately 25 per cent annually, reaching $31 billion in 2025, while cashless and mobile payment transactions increased by 42.21 per cent and 36.62 per cent, respectively.

As digital commerce accelerates, consumers increasingly expect financing to be integrated seamlessly into their purchasing journey. Through Kredivo, shoppers can enjoy a fast, digital application process, approvals within minutes, credit limits of up to VND50 million ($1,923), transparent terms, and competitive monthly interest rates with no down payment.

The partnership is underpinned by an ambitious triple-digit GMV growth target for 2026, supported by deeper integration across DMX's online and offline channels and continued enhancements to the customer checkout experience. Kredivo will also integrate with DMX's loyalty ecosystem, extending access to buy now, pay later (online and offline) and cash loans to 20 million eligible customers. The partnership will initially focus on The Gioi Di Dong, Dien May Xanh, and TopZone, with opportunities to expand across other brands within the DMX ecosystem over time, including AVAKids, An Khang Pharmacy, and Bach Hoa Xanh.

On behalf of Dien May Xanh, Truong Hong Hoang, business development director, service category, stated, "At DMX, we are committed to creating the best possible shopping experience for our customers. By deepening our partnership with Kredivo, we're combining flexible financing, a seamless omnichannel experience, and exclusive offers to make high-quality gadgets, electronics, and lifestyle devices more accessible for millions of Vietnamese consumers without requiring full upfront payment. We see this as the beginning of a long-term partnership that will continue to evolve alongside our customers' needs."

The partnership marks the foundation of a long-term collaboration. Throughout 2026, both companies will jointly refine initiatives across customer experience, financing innovation, and commercial growth, laying the groundwork for an expanded strategic roadmap in the near future.

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