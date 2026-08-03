Robo.ai appoints Al-Mansory as Alif Holding CEO

ABU DHABI, UAE, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robo.ai Inc. (NASDAQ: AIIO) (the "Company") today announced the appointment of Dr. Jasem Ibrahim Mansour Al-Mansory as Chief Executive Officer of its proposed subsidiary Alif Holding, an Abu Dhabi-headquartered intelligent industrial technology group (the "Group"), effective immediately. Together with the Group's previously announced Chairman appointment, this appointment completes the Group's core leadership and marks the formal establishment of Alif Holding's governance structure and management team.

Dr. Jasem Ibrahim Mansour Al-Mansory

Under the banner of "Building Intelligent Industries," Alif Holding is intended to operate two integrated platforms — intelligent software and intelligent equipment — and, upon establishment, to develop, integrate and manufacture AI systems in the UAE across sectors including energy, oil and gas, ports, public safety, utilities, mining, transportation, smart cities and critical infrastructure. As Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Al-Mansory will direct the Group's day-to-day operations and management.

In terms of governance, the Group's Board of Directors will be chaired by H.E. Dr. Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi, former President of INTERPOL, who will oversee strategic direction and top-level security and compliance governance. The Chief Executive Officer will be accountable to the Board. Building a local senior management team is a core principle for the Group, with both its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer senior UAE nationals; the Group intends to ground its decision-making and operations locally and to develop national talent and domestic industrial capability.

With more than three decades of service in the UAE Ministry of Interior, Dr. Al-Mansory retired at the rank of Brigadier. He most recently served as Deputy Inspector General and Acting Director General, and earlier as Director of the Inspection Department in the Office of the General Inspector and as Head of Administrative and Financial Affairs. He holds a PhD in Human Resource Management from the University of Southampton, United Kingdom, along with a Master's in Police Sciences and a Bachelor's in Business Administration from Ajman University, as well as professional qualifications in digital transformation and the application of artificial intelligence.

"My immediate priorities are to build a management team rooted in the UAE, to establish sound operating and governance systems, and to translate the Group's technology and manufacturing capabilities into deliverable outcomes — based in the UAE, serving the GCC and reaching global markets," said Dr. Al-Mansory.

"Building the Group calls for leadership that combines sound governance with the ability to execute," said H.E. Dr. Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi, Chairman of Alif Holding. "I look forward to working with Dr. Al-Mansory and the management team."

Alif Holding

Alif Holding is a proposed Abu Dhabi-based AI industrial group under Robo.ai Inc. (NASDAQ: AIIO), focused on intelligent software and intelligent equipment. Upon establishment, it intends to develop, integrate and manufacture AI systems in the UAE for deployment across energy, ports, public safety, utilities, smart cities and other sectors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially; further information is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F and reports on Form 6-K. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements.