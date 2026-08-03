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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

StarCharge named No. 1 microgrid brand at GGII summit

August 03, 2026 | 16:09
(0) user say
StarCharge was named the No. 1 microgrid brand at the 2026 GGII Energy Storage Industry Summit, with its proprietary technology and more than 300 global deployments underpinning its leadership position.

CHANGZHOU, China, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- StarCharge, a provider of integrated energy solutions, has been named the 2026 No. 1 Microgrid Brand at the fifth GGII Energy Storage Industry Summit and Energy Storage Top Brand Awards. The award recognizes StarCharge's strengths across four dimensions: technology innovation, product competitiveness, commercial deployment, and market reputation.

Building on more than a decade of experience in EV charging and energy services, StarCharge has developed an integrated platform connecting smart charging, scenario-based microgrid and virtual power plants. The platform coordinates energy generation, storage, dispatch, consumption and electricity trading.

StarCharge offers microgrid solutions for more than 300 application scenarios, including factories, industrial parks, solar-storage-charging sites, mining operations, communities, islands and off-grid locations. Its portfolio includes grid-connected, off-grid and grid-forming systems supported by proprietary control algorithms and energy management software.

A key technology behind the award is StarCharge's photovoltaic and energy storage microgrid system, which enables seamless transitions between grid-connected and off-grid operation. The system integrates a static transfer switch, a proprietary power conversion system and a microgrid central controller.

This architecture enables switching in sub-20-millisecond, compared with a typical industry switching time of approximately 50 milliseconds. It is designed to maintain power continuity in weak or unstable grid environments and reduce production losses caused by outages.

StarCharge has deployed over 300 microgrid projects worldwide and has been included in BloombergNEF's Tier 1 energy storage manufacturer list for multiple consecutive quarters.

In China, the company has delivered integrated solar-storage-charging projects, low-carbon industrial parks and vehicle-to-grid applications. Internationally, it has signed strategic energy storage agreements with energy companies in markets including Latvia and Moldova, with a combined planned capacity of nearly 3.5 GWh.

StarCharge provides end-to-end services covering site assessment, system design, hardware and software integration, commissioning and operational optimization. The company will continue to invest in microgrid and virtual power plant technologies while expanding its global project and service network.

By PR Newswire

StarCharge

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
StarCharge No. 1 microgrid brand Microgrid brand energy solutions

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