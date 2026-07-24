Vietnam formulates clear AI development strategy

Minister Quan made the confirmation at the APEC Digital and AI Ministerial Meeting in China.

The minister said that the first pillar is institutions and policies, with the overarching view that laws should not be obstacles, but rather a solid foundation for creating development.

The second pillar is human resources and talent, with talent being the most important factor, the core element determining the success or failure of AI development.

Minister Vu Hai Quan at the APEC Ministerial Meeting on Digital and AI. Photo: MST

The third pillar is AI infrastructure, data, and startups, aiming to build a comprehensive ecosystem with infrastructure, data, and a young startup community at its core.

Minister Quan proclaimed that AI development is a journey requiring cooperation among countries and economies. Vietnam is committed to strengthening cooperation with China and APEC member economies to build a safe AI future.

The minister stated that in 2027, Vietnam is honoured to assume the role of APEC host country and respectfully extends an invitation to ministers and leaders in charge of digital and AI fields from member economies to visit Vietnam and participate within the framework of APEC Year 2027.

The ministry is now strengthening cooperation with countries, organisations, and businesses on AI. In early July, during a working session with Maroun Kairouz, executive director of the World Economic Forum (WEF), Minister Quan said that Vietnam prioritises the development of AI and semiconductor technology as key drivers for growth.

Photo: MST

Both sides agreed to soon finalise an MoU between the WEF and the government of Vietnam, serving as a solid coordination framework to realise commitments and creating leverage to propel Vietnam's digital economy forward.

At a meeting with Qualcomm on July 17 in Hanoi between Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Hoang Minh and Durga Malladi, EVP and general manager of Technology Planning, Edge Solutions and Data Centres at Qualcomm, the two sides discussed opportunities to expand cooperation in AI, semiconductors, research and development, workforce development, and innovation.

Vietnam encourages Qualcomm to broaden cooperation in AI, semiconductors, and research, while stepping up support for technology commercialisation, talent development, and the innovation ecosystem.

Both sides agreed to continue discussions on specific areas of cooperation, contributing to the development of a stronger AI, semiconductor, and innovation ecosystem in Vietnam.

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