FUJIFILM Business Innovation Vietnam honoured at HR Asia Awards

FUJIFILM BI VN is a member of the FUJIFILM Group and a leading provider of document management solutions, digital transformation technologies, and graphic communications solutions.

Established in Vietnam in 1994, the company has been supporting the growth of Vietnamese businesses for more than 30 years.

Committed to continuous innovation, FUJIFILM BI VN delivers advanced products, services, and solutions, including document management systems, workflow automation, cloud-based services, and professional printing technologies to help organisations adapt quickly to the evolving business landscape.

The Board of Directors accepted the HR Asia Awards 2026 on behalf of the entire FUJIFILM BI VN team. Photo: HRAA

Beyond its business operations, FUJIFILM BI VN demonstrates its long-term commitment to the country through strategic investments and corporate social responsibility initiatives that contribute to sustainable community development.

FUJIFILM Manufacturing Haiphong is one of the city’s notable foreign direct investment projects, manufacturing high-tech products such as laser printers, multifunction devices, laser scanners, and related accessories for both domestic and international markets.

In 2025, the company expanded its presence in Vietnam with the establishment of a Software Development Centre, marking a new milestone in strengthening technological capabilities and driving innovation in the country.

Guided by the FUJIFILM Group’s lodestar “Giving Our World More Smiles,” the company strives to create sustainable value for customers, employees, partners, and the whole community.

Behind the achievements that FUJIFILM BI VN has accomplished throughout more than three decades in Vietnam lies the dedication, commitment, and contributions of generations of employees.

FUJIFILM BI VN believes that the people are the company’s asset and the foundation of long-term growth.

A team of extraordinary people working together to bring the FUJIFILM Group’s purpose “Giving Our World More Smiles” to life. Photo: FUJIFILM BI VN

Alongside investments in technology and innovation, the company places strong emphasis on building an open, fair, and clear workplace where every employee is respected, heard, and empowered to achieve their full potential.

The company also upholds the principles of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, recognising them as essential drivers of innovation and differentiation.

Its multinational workforce brings together talents from Vietnam, Japan, Korea, China and many other backgrounds, fostering a culture of collaboration, mutual respect, and continuous learning.

In addition, modern workspaces and flexible working model at the company are designed to strengthen connectivity, encourage cross-functional collaboration, and enhance organisational effectiveness.

Through these efforts, every employee is empowered to maximise their capabilities, embrace innovation, and pursue lifelong learning. This people-centric culture enables FUJIFILM BI VN to build a strong organisation while creating lasting value for customers, communities, and society.

Receiving the HR Asia Awards 2026 represents a meaningful milestone in FUJIFILM BI VN’s growth journey. It is a recognition of the company’s ongoing commitment to creating an inspiring workplace where every employee is respected, empowered, and encouraged to thrive.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, operating across four key business domains: Healthcare, Electronics, Business Innovation, and Imaging.

With more than 70,000 employees worldwide and a history spanning over 90 years, the group leverages its extensive expertise and proprietary core technologies to deliver innovative products and services on a global scale.

In Vietnam, FUJIFILM operates through two core business entities. FUJIFILM Business Innovation Vietnam (FUJIFILM BI VN) focuses on providing solutions, services, equipment, and technologies that support digital transformation and professional printing, while FUJIFILM Vietnam manages the Healthcare, Electronics, and Imaging businesses.

The recognition of both companies at the HR Asia Awards 2026 – Best Companies to Work for in Asia demonstrates the Group’s commitment to fostering a world-class working environment where people can grow, thrive, and work together to create sustainable value for society.

Investment intensifies for Japanese After the first round of incentives offered to Japanese companies by their government in July, another batch of new investors has been confirmed to receive further financial assistance for their efforts to diversify supply chains and ramp up manufacturing activities in Vietnam.

Fujifilm ups US biotech plant investment by $1.2 bn Fujifilm said Friday it would increase its investment in a planned biotech plant in North Carolina by $1.2 billion at a time when Japan-US trade ties are in the spotlight.