Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Quantum hackathon opens in Gia Lai to tackle social challenges

July 27, 2026 | 12:06
(0) user say
Quantum technology is moving beyond fundamental research into practical applications across AI, cybersecurity, finance, logistics, energy, and healthcare, emerging as one of the world's most strategically competitive fields.
Quantum hackathon opens in Gia Lai to tackle social challenges

The Politburo's Resolution No.57-NQ/TW identifies sci-tech and digital transformation as key drivers of rapid and sustainable economic growth. Prime Minister's Decision No.21/2026/QD-TTg also classifies cybersecurity and quantum technologies as strategic technologies, with quantum computing, quantum communications, and quantum sensing designated as priority technologies for development.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam has reiterated the need for Vietnam to pursue quantum technology with a long-term strategic vision, describing it as a critical foundation for advancing science, technology, innovation, national competitiveness, and technological self-reliance.

Against this backdrop, the finals of the 2026 Quantum Computing for Social Good International Hackathon opened on July 24, bringing together researchers, developers, and students to explore real-world applications of quantum technology. Organised by the National Innovation Centre (NIC), Gia Lai People's Committee, and the Vietnam Quantum Innovation and Technology Experts Network (VNQuantum), the event is supported by a wide range of domestic and international partners.

The event aims to connect scientists, technology companies, startups, experts, and young innovators from Vietnam and abroad to develop quantum computing solutions to address socioeconomic challenges. Beyond a technology competition, the programme follows a 'training–mentorship–investment matching–incubation' model designed to help promising ideas evolve into commercially viable projects.

After nearly six months of global recruitment, the competition attracted more than 500 applications from 30 countries and territories, making it the largest quantum hackathon of its kind in the region to date. Organisers selected 27 finalist teams, comprising nearly 100 contestants, to compete in Gia Lai under the guidance of around 50 domestic and international experts and mentors.

Speaking at the ceremony, former Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung said the participation of scientists, experts, and young talent from around the world reflected Vietnam's ambition to play an active role in frontier technologies. He recognised the NIC's role in bringing together the quantum innovation ecosystem, praised Gia Lai's commitment to hosting the Gia Lai Quantum Year 2026, and acknowledged the contributions of VNQuantum and ICISE in developing Vietnam's quantum research community.

"Quantum technology is creating opportunities across multiple industries. Competition in this field extends beyond technology itself to talent, research capability, and innovation ecosystems. Vietnam must engage early, gradually master these technologies, and build competitive advantages through Vietnamese innovation and expertise," he said.

The competition focuses on applying quantum computing to challenges in AI, cybersecurity, logistics, finance, energy, agriculture, healthcare, and sustainable development. These problem statements are based on real-world industry and societal needs, encouraging teams to develop practical solutions that contribute to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Vo Xuan Hoai, deputy director of the NIC, said quantum technology is becoming a core enabling technology for many strategic industries. He noted, "Vietnam must simultaneously strengthen fundamental research, talent development, application-driven research, and collaboration among government agencies, businesses, universities, research institutes, and international partners to participate more effectively in global value chains."

"The hackathon serves as a platform connecting education, research, incubation, and investment while supporting the growth of Vietnam's quantum technology ecosystem," he added.

As Vietnam's national innovation hub, the NIC has established and supported 15 domestic and overseas expert networks with more than 2,000 members, while expanding partnerships with leading global technology companies, universities, and research institutions. It also runs programmes on talent development, startup incubation, investment promotion, and technology transfer.

In the quantum sector, the NIC has supported the establishment of VNQuantum, creating a platform that connects researchers, businesses, and international partners to accelerate the development of Vietnam's quantum ecosystem.

Lam Hai Giang, Vice Chairman of the Gia Lai People's Committee, said hosting the Gia Lai Quantum Year 2026 and the hackathon finals reflects the province's commitment to working with the government and the NIC to advance strategic technologies.

"Gia Lai aims to become a destination for science, technology, and innovation activities while attracting researchers, technology companies, and highly skilled talent to support the development of a knowledge-based economy," he said.

From July 24 to 28, finalist teams will participate in intensive training, technical mentoring, solution development, and product demonstrations before an expert judging panel during Demo Day. Alongside the competition, the VNQuantum Dealroom will connect teams, research groups, and startups with corporations, investors, and technology partners to foster research collaboration, investment opportunities, and commercialisation.

Following the finals, the NIC and VNQuantum will continue supporting promising projects through the end of 2026, helping teams refine their technologies, strengthen business models, and connect with enterprises, investors, and domestic and international partners to accelerate real-world deployment.

Vietnam AI Innovation Challenge 2026 finals open Vietnam AI Innovation Challenge 2026 finals open

The final round of the Vietnam AI Innovation Challenge 2026 will take place from July 17-19 at the FPT Tower in Hanoi.
VAIC 2026 honours new generation of 'AI builders' VAIC 2026 honours new generation of 'AI builders'

The 2026 Vietnam AI Innovation Challenge has concluded, recognising a new generation of AI builders whose solutions address real-world challenges.

By Nguyen Huong

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
NIC Gia Lai province quantum

Related Contents

VAIC 2026 honours new generation of 'AI builders'

VAIC 2026 honours new generation of 'AI builders'

Vietnam AI Innovation Challenge 2026 finals open

Vietnam AI Innovation Challenge 2026 finals open

Vietnam ICTComm, Telefilm Vietnam 2026 return to HCMC amid AI boom

Vietnam ICTComm, Telefilm Vietnam 2026 return to HCMC amid AI boom

LG Electronics strengthens Vietnam R&D operations to support future growth

LG Electronics strengthens Vietnam R&D operations to support future growth

Quantum technology targeted for long-term advantage

Quantum technology targeted for long-term advantage

VAIC 2026 honours new generation of 'AI builders'

VAIC 2026 honours new generation of 'AI builders'

Vietnam AI Innovation Challenge 2026 finals open

Vietnam AI Innovation Challenge 2026 finals open

Three major industry expos set to kick off in Ho Chi Minh City

Three major industry expos set to kick off in Ho Chi Minh City

Cyberattack risks on the increase

Cyberattack risks on the increase

NIC launches Vietnam's first nationwide AI hackathon

NIC launches Vietnam's first nationwide AI hackathon

Google Cloud launches Southeast Asia to Silicon Valley AI startup corridor

Google Cloud launches Southeast Asia to Silicon Valley AI startup corridor

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

Vietnam International Logistics Exhibition set to open in Ho Chi Minh City

Vietnam International Logistics Exhibition set to open in Ho Chi Minh City

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam International Logistics Exhibition set to open in Ho Chi Minh City

Vietnam International Logistics Exhibition set to open in Ho Chi Minh City

Quantum hackathon opens in Gia Lai to tackle social challenges

Quantum hackathon opens in Gia Lai to tackle social challenges

BIDV, VietinBank sign $281-million credit deal for O Mon IV power plant

BIDV, VietinBank sign $281-million credit deal for O Mon IV power plant

AM Best maintains stable outlook on Vietnam's non-life insurance sector

AM Best maintains stable outlook on Vietnam's non-life insurance sector

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020