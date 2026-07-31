SCG reports stronger H1 results and reaffirms long-term commitment to Vietnam

Thammasak Sethaudom, president and CEO of SCG

On July 29, SCG recorded Adjusted Cash earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of VND34.85 trillion ($1.34 billion) in the first half of 2026, up 35 per cent on-year, with profit for the period reaching $394 million.

The improvement reflected disciplined cost management, diversified raw material sourcing, business restructuring, expansion of high-value-added products, and wider adoption of robotics and AI across ASEAN.

Thammasak Sethaudom, CEO of SCG, said, “While global conditions remain uncertain, our direction is clear–strengthening competitiveness, investing for the long term, and growing together with Vietnam. We remain confident in Vietnam's industrial future and continue investing in innovation, sustainability, and people.”

As Vietnam and Thailand celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations, SCG also reaffirmed its commitment as a trusted long-term partner in Vietnam after more than three decades of investment and operations.

Vietnam continued to play an important role in SCG's regional business, generating $1.42 billion in revenue during the first half of the year, an increase of 126 per cent on-year, supported by improved business performance and the resumption of operations at Long Son Petrochemicals (LSP) late last year.

These investments aim to strengthen Vietnam’s industrial competitiveness through modern manufacturing, greener production and workforce capability.

At LSP, construction of the Ethane Feedstock Enhancement Project has surpassed 60 per cent completion, continuing to progress despite temporary feedstock disruptions caused by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Once completed, the project will enhance feedstock flexibility, helping improve operational resilience while supporting the long-term competitiveness of Vietnam's petrochemical industry. The adoption of robotic welding technology is also enhancing construction quality, safety, and productivity.

In SCG Decor, exports of glazed porcelain tiles from PRIME Group increased 24 per cent on-year, reflecting growing international demand for higher-value products manufactured in Vietnam. The company is expanding production capacity to support future export growth, further reinforcing Vietnam's position as a manufacturing hub for premium construction materials.

Meanwhile, SCGP is expanding corrugated packaging capacity in southern Vietnam through an investment of approximately $23.9 million. Scheduled for commercial operation in 2027, the project will be equipped with modern technology to improve supply reliability, and better serve customers in one of Vietnam's fastest-growing manufacturing regions.

As Vietnam works towards its Net Zero 2050 commitment, demand continues to grow for low-carbon materials, more efficient manufacturing, and circular economy solutions. SCG is aligning its investments with these priorities by developing products and technologies that help reduce environmental impact across the value chain.

During the period, SCG leadership met with Party General Secretary and State President To Lam to reaffirm the group's support for Vietnam's development in high-value industries, green growth, and the circular economy.

Recent sustainability initiatives include commercialising packaging made from 100 per cent post-consumer recycled plastic, expanding energy-efficient ceramic tiles, encouraging low-carbon cement solutions, and receiving independent green product certifications–all supporting customers in reducing environmental impact while strengthening Vietnam's transition towards a more sustainable economy.

As Vietnam continues to move towards higher-value manufacturing and a greener economy, developing a skilled workforce will be essential to sustaining long-term growth. Through partnerships with universities, industry organisations, and community initiatives, SCG is helping equip young people with practical skills in modern manufacturing, digital technology, and sustainability.

Recent examples include the launch of BMP Academy by Binh Minh Plastics in partnership with Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology and Education, as well as LSP’s renewed “Sharing for Society” partnerships with 34 local organisations–initiatives that help strengthen industry collaboration while preparing talent for the future.

As Vietnam continues to strengthen its industrial competitiveness and pursue long-term sustainable growth, investment in resilient supply chains, advanced manufacturing, and innovation will remain increasingly important. Building on more than three decades in the country, SCG will continue investing in projects that support these priorities while contributing to Vietnam’s energy security, industrial development, and Net Zero 2050 ambitions.

Long Son Petrochemicals to suspend operations from mid-May Thailand's Siam Cement Group will temporarily suspend operations at its Long Son Petrochemicals plant in Vietnam from mid-May due to the prolonged Middle East crisis.

30-year SCG backs green development as Vietnam enters next phase of net-zero journey After investing more than $7 billion over three decades, SCG now sees the country's net-zero transition as the next defining chapter of its development.