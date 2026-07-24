Yusen Logistics opens Hung Yen Logistics Centre

Located at Yen My Industrial Park, Hung Yen province, the facility marks the company’s seventh logistics centre in Vietnam, reinforcing its commitment to providing innovative, sustainable, and highly efficient supply chain solutions across the region.

Spanning 40,000 square metres with 18,600 sq.m of international standard warehouse floor space, Yusen Hung Yen Logistics Centre is designed to address the growing complexities of modern domestic and global trade. The multi-functional integrated facility offers a total capacity of approximately 21,600 pallet positions through an advanced selective racking system.

To cater to diverse product segments, the warehouse features specialised zoning configurations, including 15,400 pallet positions for general storage, 5,400 pallet positions for bonded storage, and 800 pallet positions for air-conditioned storage.

Designed to support high-volume operations and efficient cargo handling, the centre is equipped with 34 international standard container docks and 12 dock levellers, helping customers achieve faster turnaround times and seamless freight movements.

Situated in the heart of Northern Vietnam's industrial corridor, the centre offers strategic connectivity to major transportation gateways and manufacturing hubs. The facility is approximately 40km from Hanoi, 65km from Noi Bai International Airport, and 85km from Haiphong Port.

It also provides direct access to key industrial parks (IPs), including Thang Long II IP, Dai An IP, VSIP Bac Ninh, Dong Van IP, and the upcoming Gia Binh International Airport project. This strategic location enables efficient nationwide distribution while facilitating import and export cargo flows through integrated air, sea, and land transport networks.

In alignment with the group’s global net-zero environmental targets, Yusen Hung Yen Logistics Centre sets a new standard for sustainable warehousing by achieving the prestigious LEED GOLD international green building certification.

The centre acts as a direct facilitator for customers looking to minimise their Scope 1 & 2 greenhouse gas emissions through eco-friendly infrastructure.

Hiroki Harada, CEO of Yusen Logistics Global Management, said, “The completion of a new logistics centre is not the final destination, but the beginning of a renewed commitment. Strategically located with seamless access to major transportation networks and equipped with advanced operational standards, Yusen Hung Yen Logistics Centre will serve as a strong foundation for us to strengthen our position as a trusted logistics partner, supporting the sustainable growth of businesses and industries across Vietnam.”

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