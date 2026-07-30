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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

An Khang Pharmacy records four consecutive profitable months

July 30, 2026 | 12:38
(0) user say
An Khang Pharmacy, a retail pharmacy chain, announced on July 28 that it recorded four consecutive profitable months from March to June.
An Khang Pharmacy records four consecutive profitable months

This marked a positive milestone in its journey towards building a responsible and sustainable retail pharmacy business.

Originally established as Phuc An Khang Pharmacy in 2002, the chain became a member of Mobile World Investment Corporation in 2017 with 14 pharmacies in Ho Chi Minh City and was subsequently renamed An Khang Pharmacy.

In recent years, the company has focused on refining its operating model, standardising its product portfolio, establishing consistent service processes, and applying technology to pharmacy management and retail operations. Priority is also given to the operational efficiency of each store.

An Khang’s achievement of four consecutive profitable months demonstrates that the company’s strategic direction is delivering results. More importantly, this achievement reflects improvements from its core business operations, creating a foundation for the company’s long-term development.

As of the end of June, An Khang operated 415 pharmacies nationwide, placing it among the largest modern pharmacy retail chains in Vietnam. The chain’s revenue increased 22 per cent on-year, reflecting improving consumer demand and gradually enhanced operational efficiency.

According to Q&Me, pharmacy chains show strong nationwide growth, surpassing 4,000 stores in 2026, with expansion increasingly driven by provinces outside major cities like Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi.

The number of pharmacies in 2026 increased by approximately 15 per cent from a year ago, mainly driven by the expansion of Long Chau (400 stores), along with Pharmacity and An Khang (100 stores).

According to IMARC Group, Vietnam’s pharmacy retail market is estimated to reach $17.2 billion by 2034, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate of 6.56 per cent during 2026-2034.

The market is becoming more competitive due to the continuous expansion of stores, digitalisation, and product portfolio extension. The large chains are targeting the positioning of pharmacies in cities and suburbs while targeting modern store formats to make the customer experience more appealing.

Pharmacies under pressure with new warehouse rules Pharmacies under pressure with new warehouse rules

While expected to facilitate activities for modern pharmacy retail chains, the draft amendments to the Law on Pharmacy are causing concerns over new business conditions for warehouses if adopted.
Turning point created for pharma firms in law changes Turning point created for pharma firms in law changes

Amendments to the Law on Pharmacy are receiving strong support from the business community, expecting to create a more powerful legal system for the local market.
Reordering phase reflects pharmacy chain challenges Reordering phase reflects pharmacy chain challenges

Pharmacy chains are making strategic expansions and establishing new models up and down Vietnam.

By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
An Khang Pharmacy retail pharmacy healthcare Pharmacity Long Chau

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