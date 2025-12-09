Corporate

3F Plus clean pork amazes Michelin-starred chefs

December 09, 2025 | 12:15
(0) user say
During two gala nights at the international culinary event 100 Flavours on November 26 and 28, 13 Michelin-starred chefs crafted elevated fine-dining menus inspired by premium Vietnamese ingredients.

The Ho Chi Minh City Symphony showcased contemporary culinary expressions, while The Imperial Symphony in Hue recreated a dialogue between global gastronomy and the heritage of the former imperial capital. Distinct in concept yet united in spirit, both dinners celebrated and elevated the authentic essence of Vietnamese ingredients.

Globally and in Vietnam, the trend of cooking with hyper-local ingredients has been gaining significant momentum.

In harmony with this movement, Dinner Incredible, founded by chef Giorgio Diana, partnered to bring 100 Flavours to Vietnam. The event offered Michelin-starred chefs the opportunity to explore and reinterpret Vietnamese produce.

Through the connection of chef Michael Bao Huynh, Vietnam with its abundant resources, distinctive culinary identity, and creative spirit was selected for the event in 2025.

3F Plus clean pork amazes Michelin-starred chefs
G chilled pork of Greenfeed Vietnam complements a wide range of global cuisines

Among the ingredients chosen for the gala dinners, Greenfeed’s G chilled pork and leBoucher chicken impressed both local and international gastronomes.

Renowned for its tender texture and naturally sweet flavour, the meat products are the result of Greenfeed’s integrated 3F Plus value chain, encompassing precision-formulated feed, internationally certified genetics, and high-tech farming systems.

Chef Huynh, one of the 13 participating Michelin-starred chefs shared, “Together, we discovered that G chilled pork and leBoucher chicken are not only premium in quality but also inspire creativity. Their flavour, texture, and consistency make them ideal for both traditional and innovative dishes. They truly elevated the evening.”

3F Plus clean pork amazes Michelin-starred chefs
Award-winning chef Michael Bao Huynh. Source: 100 Flavours x Dinner Incredible

G chilled pork is processed in accordance with Vietnam’s chilled-meat standard TCVN 12429-1:2018, and chilled at 0-4 °C between 18 and 20 hours to preserve freshness and nutrients.

Its Oxy Fresh packaging technology helps maintain the meat’s natural pink colour and suppress bacterial growth, ensuring consistent quality and flavour.

To deliver 3F Plus-standard clean pork, Greenfeed has developed G.Tek, a premium swine feed line applying green technology across all growth stages. This green-tech approach enhances nutritional intake, reduces emissions, and ensures consumer safety.

Its feed formulations are designed based on real production data and incorporate plant extracts and beneficial microorganisms to boost nutrition while reducing dependence on antibiotics.

Beyond feed, the quality and traceability of G chilled pork come from pigs raised in Greenfeed’s internationally certified farms.

The herd genetics originate from a technology-transfer partnership between Greenfeed and US-based PIC, enabling superior productivity with genetic potential reaching up to 32 weaned piglets per sow per year.

The finishing pigs deliver high carcass yield and attractive, firm red meat well-suited to consumer preferences.

Greenfeed’s farming system is built on modern infrastructure and rigorous biosecurity protocols, ensuring healthy herds and safe, traceable pork products.

The slaughtering process is fully operated and monitored using advanced European-standard technology, adhering strictly to all food safety and hygiene regulations.

GREENFEED aims to be leading sustainable conglomerate in food and agriculture GREENFEED aims to be leading sustainable conglomerate in food and agriculture

GREENFEED has been honoured in Vietnam’s Top 100 Sustainable Businesses 2022, marking a milestone in its journey to reach sustainable development goals by 2030.
GREENFEED shines in multiple reputable rankings GREENFEED shines in multiple reputable rankings

On January 8, GREENFEED proudly secured its spot in the Top 500 Largest Enterprises in Vietnam (VNR500) for the third consecutive year and ranked second in the Vietnam Top 10 Animal Feed Reputation Award 2024, reaffirming the company's market position and its trustworthiness.
GREENFEED receives global ‘Great Place to Work’ accolade GREENFEED receives global ‘Great Place to Work’ accolade

GREENFEED in July received the Great Place to Work certification for the first time, a global recognition for workplace excellence.

By Huyen Thuy

TagTag:
GreenFeed Vietnam Michelinstarred chefs Vietnamese ingredients Culinary event Premium Vietnamese ingredients Hyperlocal ingredients Finedining menus

Latest News

Landscape strong for domestic acquisitions

Landscape strong for domestic acquisitions

Global leadership tapestry unfolds at ACES Awards 2025

Global leadership tapestry unfolds at ACES Awards 2025

JR East Pass Tohoku Area offers flexible travel options

JR East Pass Tohoku Area offers flexible travel options

Abax Global Capital appointed as asset manager for CIES IP 2025 batch

Abax Global Capital appointed as asset manager for CIES IP 2025 batch

