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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Greenfeed secures hat-trick of sustainability awards

July 03, 2026 | 10:00
(0) user say
Greenfeed has strengthened its sustainability credentials with recognition from three prestigious domestic and international awards in June.

The company received two honours at the 2026 Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards, winning the Social Empowerment category for the fourth time and the Green Leadership category for the third consecutive year. The award ceremony took place on June 26 at the InterContinental Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

On the same day, Greenfeed was also named among the Top 10 ESG Vietnam Green Enterprises 2026 in High-Tech Agriculture and the Top 100 ESG Vietnam Green Enterprises for the second consecutive year. Both rankings were presented under the ESG Vietnam Green Enterprises 2026 announcement ceremony on June 26.

Earlier, on June 11, Greenfeed was recognised in the Top 50 Corporate Sustainability Awards for the third time.

Greenfeed secures hat-trick of sustainability awards
Greenfeed was honoured among the Top 10 ESG Vietnam Green Enterprises 2026 in High-Tech Agriculture on June 26

“These accolades reflect a long-term commitment to integrating ESG principles into our business strategy rather than treating sustainability as a compliance exercise. Our approach focuses on reducing environmental impacts while also improving operational efficiency, optimising resource utilisation, and creating long-term value for stakeholders throughout our 3F Plus value chain,” said a representative from Greenfeed.

As Vietnam's agriculture sector accelerates its transition towards greener and more resilient growth, Greenfeed has identified digital transformation as a key driver of sustainable development.

Over the past several years, the company has invested in a smart agriculture ecosystem that integrates DigiFarm, the Farm Management System, SAP Enterprise Resource Planning, and advanced data analytics into a unified digital platform.

The system supports Greenfeed's transition from experience-based livestock management to a data-driven operating model, enabling more informed and timely decision-making.

Real-time data collected from farms allows operational teams to monitor production continuously, identify abnormalities at an early stage, and respond more effectively.

At the same time, automation technologies and digital management systems have been deployed to optimise production processes, improve resource efficiency, and monitor energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions in real time.

Greenfeed secures hat-trick of sustainability awards
Each stage of animal feed production is closely monitored using real-time data, ensuring operational excellence

These investments have translated into measurable operational gains. Automation rates now exceed 70 per cent across many livestock production processes, while water consumption has fallen by around 13.3 per cent and electricity use by between four and six per cent.

More than 90 per cent of on-farm incidents can now be detected early through automated monitoring and warning systems, strengthening predictive capabilities, reducing operational risks and improving farm management performance.

Looking ahead, Greenfeed is expanding the application of emerging technologies such as AI and radio-frequency identification to further digitalise farm operations.

These technologies are expected to support more detailed animal-level management while enhancing traceability throughout the production cycle.

Alongside digital transformation, Greenfeed continues to expand circular economy initiatives and renewable energy solutions across its integrated 3F Plus value chain as part of its broader decarbonisation roadmap.

In 2025, the company completed the deployment of biomass energy across all of its animal feed mills, while expanding biogas power systems to 14 livestock farms and solar power installations to seven facilities.

As a result, renewable energy, including biomass, solar and biogas, now accounts for approximately 14 per cent of the company's total energy mix, helping reduce reliance on fossil fuels and easing pressure on the national electricity grid.

Greenfeed secures hat-trick of sustainability awards
Solar panels installed at Greenfeed's mills

Greenfeed is also accelerating the electrification of production equipment. By the first quarter of 2026, around half of the company's forklifts had been converted to electric models, with full conversion targeted by the third quarter. Greenfeed's green energy initiatives are estimated to have reduced approximately 15,779 tonnes of CO₂ emissions in 2025, supporting its ambition to build a low-carbon operating model while advancing circular economy practices.

Within its animal feed business, the proportion of bulk feed deliveries increased to 21.3 per cent, contributing to lower logistics-related emissions and reducing approximately 3,219 tonnes of plastic packaging between 2021 and 2025.

Greenfeed has also redesigned packaging for processed food products to reduce plastic use while improving feed conversion ratios to enhance feed efficiency and lower indirect emissions from livestock production.

In parallel, the company has undertaken greenhouse gas inventories to establish measurable emissions reduction pathways and strengthen its long-term climate strategy.

GREENFEED receives global ‘Great Place to Work’ accolade

GREENFEED receives global ‘Great Place to Work’ accolade

GREENFEED in July received the Great Place to Work certification for the first time, a global recognition for workplace excellence.
3F Plus clean pork amazes Michelin-starred chefs

3F Plus clean pork amazes Michelin-starred chefs

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GREENFEED in Top 10 Best Workplaces in Vietnam 2026

GREENFEED in Top 10 Best Workplaces in Vietnam 2026

At the announcement ceremony for “Best Workplaces in Vietnam 2026” held on May 26, GREENFEED became the first and only agriculture–food enterprise to be ranked in the top 10 Large Enterprise category.

By Huyen Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
GreenFeed Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) 2026 smart agriculture ecosystem sustainability credentials digital transformation Operational efficiency resource utilization environmental impacts

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