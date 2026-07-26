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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

VCCI and VIETSTAR launch Vietnam-Singapore CEO programme

July 26, 2026 | 08:00
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The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the VIETSTAR Institute of Management and Consulting have signed an MoU to launch the Vietnam-Singapore International CEO Programme, a leadership initiative targeting senior executives from Vietnamese businesses.
VCCI and VIETSTAR launch Vietnam-Singapore CEO programme

The agreement was signed on July 25 during the launch of the "CEO Vietnam – New Era" Business Leadership Development Programme for 2026-2030. The programme forms part of efforts to implement Decision No.525/QD-TTg, which aims to train and develop 10,000 chief executives for Vietnam's private sector by 2030.

The launch was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung, VCCI chairman Ho Sy Hung, representatives of government ministries and agencies, business associations, leadership experts, and executives from across the country.

Speaking at the event, Ho Sy Hung said strengthening leadership capabilities would be an important factor in supporting the development of Vietnam's private sector.

"A strong economy needs strong businesses. A strong business community needs leaders with vision, capability, and ambition. I believe the 'CEO Vietnam – New Era' Programme will contribute to strengthening the leadership capabilities of Vietnamese businesses, supporting private sector development, enhancing national competitiveness, and building a strong and prosperous Vietnam," Hung said.

Under the partnership, VCCI and VIETSTAR will jointly organise the Vietnam-Singapore International CEO Programme for chairpersons, board members, and C-suite executives from listed companies, state-owned enterprises, and private companies across Vietnam.

The programme was developed by VIETSTAR in collaboration with the Human Capital Leadership Institute (HCLI), a Singapore-based leadership development organisation supported by Temasek, the Singapore Economic Development Board, and the Ministry of Manpower.

According to VIETSTAR, the programme will focus on three areas: sustainable growth, innovation, and new business creation. Training will take place in both Vietnam and Singapore, bringing together Vietnamese business leaders with regional executives, industry experts, and members of Singapore's business community.

Pham Thi Thu Hang, CEO of VIETSTAR, said the organisation has spent more than a decade delivering executive education programmes in Singapore and encouraging business exchanges between the two countries.

"The programme's ambition extends beyond equipping Vietnamese CEOs with a strategic mindset and world-class business acumen," she said. "It also aims to build trusted collaboration networks among enterprises across Vietnam, Singapore, and the broader ASEAN region."

Kevyn Yong, CEO of HCLI, said the partnership reflects growing cooperation in leadership development between Vietnam and Singapore. "By connecting Vietnam's leading executives with regional peers and Singapore as a leadership hub, we are building the relationships that help enterprises thrive across ASEAN and the wider Asia-Pacific region," he said.

Built on the strong foundation of friendship and cooperation among VCCI, VIETSTAR, and HCLI, this strategic partnership brings their shared vision of advancing business excellence to life, but also opens a new chapter in connecting businesses and creating sustainable breakthrough opportunities for the Vietnam-Singapore business community in the new era.

VCCI report highlights shift from control to facilitation in business regulations VCCI report highlights shift from control to facilitation in business regulations

Vietnam's business lawmaking process underwent unprecedented changes in 2025 – with a record number of laws passed and special mechanisms introduced – representing a shift from control to facilitation, according to a new report.
VBF members sign 2026-2030 MoU to boost public-private dialogue VBF members sign 2026-2030 MoU to boost public-private dialogue

Members of the Vietnam Business Forum have signed an MoU for the 2026-2030 period, marking a new stage in its nearly 30-year journey of promoting policy dialogue and business environment reform.
Programme launched to develop new Vietnamese business leaders Programme launched to develop new Vietnamese business leaders

On July 25, the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, PwC’s Academy, PwC Vietnam and other partners, launched the Vietnamese Business Leadership Development Programme for 2026-2030.

By Nguyen Huong

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TagTag:
Vietnam Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (VCCI) CEO vietstar Vietnam-Singapore

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