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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Green SM wins two HR Asia Awards 2026

July 13, 2026 | 10:18
(0) user say
Green SM won two accolades at the HR Asia Awards 2026, including Best Companies to Work for in Asia - Vietnam and the Technology Empowerment Award, the company announced from Ho Chi Minh City.

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 July 2026 - Green SM has been recognized with two prestigious accolades at the HR Asia Awards 2026: "Best Companies to Work for in Asia – Vietnam" and the Technology Empowerment Awards. These achievements recognize the Company's people-centric talent strategy, its commitment to empowering employees through technology, and its efforts to cultivate a unified organizational culture across its global operations.

Green SM representatives receive the "Best Companies to Work for in Asia – Vietnam" and "Technology Empowerment Awards" at the HR Asia Awards 2026.
Green SM representatives receive the "Best Companies to Work for in Asia – Vietnam" and "Technology Empowerment Awards" at the HR Asia Awards 2026.

The HR Asia Awards are among Asia's most prestigious annual human resources awards, recognizing organizations that demonstrate excellence in workplace culture and sustainable people development. Winners are evaluated using the TEAM (Total Engagement Assessment Model), which measures employee engagement, organizational trust, and workplace experience, drawing on benchmarking data from more than 2.5 million employees across 20,000 organizations throughout the region.

According to the independent assessment conducted for the HR Asia Awards 2026, Green SM significantly outperformed market benchmarks in the "Best Companies to Work for in Asia" category, achieving outstanding scores across several key dimensions, including technology enablement in the workplace (4.8/5), workplace sustainability (4.71/5), and diversity, equity, and inclusion (4.72/5).

A defining element of Green SM's workplace culture is its unwavering commitment to the principle that "Every Voice Counts." This commitment is embedded through comprehensive employee engagement initiatives, including regular internal surveys, 360-degree performance evaluations, and multiple feedback channels that transform employee insights into tangible improvements in policies, workplace practices, and operational excellence.

At Green SM, talent development is viewed not merely as an HR function but as a strategic driver of service excellence. The Company continues to invest comprehensively in recruitment, professional training, operational standardization, workplace culture, and structured career development pathways for its Green Drivers. In parallel, Green SM delivers continuous capability-building programs for managers and employees, combining practical learning with digital learning platforms to strengthen leadership and management capabilities and organizational agility in an evolving business environment.

Alongside its investment in people, Green SM has been progressively building a unified organizational culture across its international markets. Rooted in values established in Vietnam while embracing the diversity of local cultures and communities, the Company fosters an environment that encourages collaboration, continuous learning, and empowerment. This enables teams across different countries to uphold consistent service standards while remaining responsive to the unique needs of local customers and communities.

Green SM also received the Technology Empowerment Awards in recognition of its continued digital transformation in human resource management. Through the digitalization of HR processes, the development of competency frameworks, the expansion of digital learning ecosystems, and the integration of data-driven people management, the Company has streamlined repetitive administrative tasks, enhanced decision-making efficiency, and enabled employees to devote greater focus to innovation, customer experience, and superior service delivery.

Nguyen Quoc Tuan, Global Chief Executive Officer of Green SM, said: "Our people have always been the cornerstone of Green SM's sustainable growth. We believe that when individuals are empowered by technology and united by shared values, our teams across every market can deliver exceptional experiences for our customers. These two awards affirm the direction we have taken and further strengthen our commitment to building a truly multinational organization with its roots in Vietnam."

In 2026, Green SM aims to expand its global workforce and partner network to approximately 400,000 people worldwide. As the Company continues to accelerate its international expansion, it will further invest in talent development and technology-driven people management to build a highly capable global workforce, maintain consistent service excellence across markets, and advance its vision of becoming the world's leading green mobility platform.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Green SM

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Green SM HR Asia Awards 2026 Technology Empowerment Award HR Asia Awards Companies to Work

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