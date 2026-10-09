CYE 2026 announces top 5 finalists

Photo: CYE 2026

According to the announcement on October 8, the five finalists are AirX Carbon, IBAS, Mamibabi, Ngu Thuyen Hueritage and Real Bean Coffee. From bio-based pallets made of agricultural by-products and microbial technology for shrimp farming to an AI-enabled family care platform, heritage tourism, and Fine Robusta, this year's Top 5 spans a wide range of sectors and business models. What they share is a product or service already in the market. Some already have exports, revenue, a customer network, or an established sourcing area.

As the private sector plays a growing role in economic growth, young businesses in Vietnam are actively seeking new models, applying technology and tapping market needs that remain underserved. The diversity of the CYE 2026 Top 5 partly reflects the spirit of experimentation, the adaptability, and the way a new generation of entrepreneurs approaches specific business problems.

Themed "Hardened by Challenges," CYE 2026 focuses on businesses that have moved past the idea stage and are testing their models directly in the market.

The Top 5 were selected after more than two months of evaluation rounds, Pitch Day and 1:1 mentoring. From the Top 20 onwards, teams reviewed their business models, growth strategies, finances, and investor pitches with mentors from a range of fields.

Through this process, CYE aims to give businesses a setting where they receive critical feedback from people with operating, financial, and investment experience, and can keep testing their business assumptions before the Final.

Photo: CYE 2026

AirX Carbon (Ho Chi Minh City) develops NetZero Pallet, a bio-based pallet made from agricultural by-products, aimed at reducing the use of wood and plastic in logistics. According to company figures, revenue grew about sixfold between 2023 and 2025. The product is supplied in Vietnam and in markets including Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and the United States.

IBAS (Ho Chi Minh City), founded in 2022, develops and transfers microbial technology for agriculture and aquaculture. Its model lets partners multiply microbial biomass on site at the farming area, without having to transport finished products from a production facility. According to the company's profile, the process currently achieves a culture success rate above 90 per cent.

Mamibabi (Ho Chi Minh City) develops a technology platform for pregnancy support and family care. The company combines AI with expert involvement to provide information, support monitoring, and connect users to care services. The product has been commercialised, and the company is expanding its partner ecosystem.

Ngu Thuyen Hueritage (Hue) offers an experiential tourism product on the Perfume River, combining a river cruise, cuisine, Ca Hue (Hue traditional singing), and introductions to local culture. The model began operating in 2025. According to company figures, it has reached 2.1 million views on Meta Business Suite and currently generates annual revenue of $192,000–$385,000.

Real Bean Coffee (Ho Chi Minh City) runs a Fine Robusta model from sourcing area to market. It works directly with more than 200 farming households on about 130 ha of agroforestry land, and its products have been exported to eight countries. According to company figures, revenue rose from about $116,000 in 2020 to about $480,000 in 2024.

Tran Anh Khoi, head of the CYE 2026 Organising Committee, said, "What stands out about this year's Top 5 is that all of them have moved past the idea stage and are solving specific market problems. Each model takes a different approach, but all show a spirit of experimentation, adaptability, and initiative in finding room for growth. Mentoring and Pitch Day help the teams look at their models again from the standpoint of operations, finance, and real-world growth potential."

Between now and the Final, the five businesses will continue refining their pitch decks and presentations for the judging panel. The CYE 2026 prize structure includes a First Prize worth VND150 million ($5,770), including VND30 million in cash and a support package worth VND120 million; a Second Prize worth VND75 million; a Third Prize worth VND30 million, and two Consolation Prizes worth VND30 million in total. The representative selected at CYE Vietnam will have the opportunity to compete at CYE ASPAC 2027 in Taiwan.

Italian Design Day 2026: a contemporary architecture and urban development dialogue Italian Design Day 2026 took place in Ho Chi Minh City in early March under the theme “RE-DESIGN. Regenerating Spaces, Objects, Ideas, Relations.”