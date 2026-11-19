Deputy Minister of Finance Ta Anh Tuan and secretary-general Hab. Marcin Czepelak. Photo: MoF

Deputy Minister Tuan welcomed the secretary-general and the PCA delegation to the Ministry of Finance (MoF) and expressed his appreciation for the PCA's reputation, role, and significant contributions to promoting the peaceful settlement of international disputes.

"Cooperation between Vietnam and the PCA has continued to develop positively, particularly since the PCA's representative office in Hanoi officially commenced operations in 2022," he said.

The deputy minister affirmed that Vietnam, as a developing country with an open economy, rapid economic growth, and increasing foreign investment inflows, attached great importance to strengthening its legal framework amid deeper international economic integration.

"Vietnam consistently seeks to establish a stable and transparent business and investment environment, ensuring a balance between investors' legitimate rights and interests and the State's regulatory authority," he said.

"In keeping with its commitment to peace, Vietnam consistently prioritised dialogue, negotiation, and mediation in resolving economic and civil disputes before resorting to judicial proceedings or international arbitration," he noted.

Photo: MoF

In response, Czepelak expressed his sincere appreciation for the MoF's warm reception and valuable support for the PCA's Hanoi office, particularly its cooperation in successfully organising a recent thematic seminar on public-private partnerships.

The PCA secretary-general spoke highly of Vietnam's political stability and predictable investment environment, noting that the country's preference for dialogue and direct engagement to resolve differences closely aligned with the PCA's operating philosophy.

On this occasion, Czepelak introduced Adam Jankowski, a Polish national, as the new PCA representative in Vietnam and head of the PCA Office in Hanoi. The delegation also included Isabela Becker, PCA director of finance, to help ensure a smooth transition between officeholders.

Congratulating Jankowski on his new appointment, Deputy Minister Tuan expressed his confidence that the new representative would effectively serve as a bridge, further strengthening and deepening cooperation between the PCA and Vietnamese authorities.

Looking ahead, the deputy minister welcomed the PCA's willingness to support the MoF in capacity-building through training courses, thematic seminars, and expert exchanges on the prevention and resolution of international investment disputes.

In particular, as Vietnam steps up efforts to establish and develop an international financial centre, he expressed his hope that the PCA would share international experience in designing and operating effective and transparent dispute resolution mechanisms for international investment and finance.

To ensure effective implementation of the proposed cooperation activities, the two sides agreed to establish a direct communication mechanism through designated contact points. The MoF will assign a leader of its Legal Department to serve as the focal point for direct coordination with the PCA Office in Hanoi.

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