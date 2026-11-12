Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Shopee livestream joins Ho Chi Minh City stimulus drive

November 12, 2026 | 15:36
(0) user say
E-commerce platform Shopee has joined Ho Chi Minh City’s year-end stimulus campaign with a Mega Sale 11.11 livestream, the first time the city’s Department of Industry and Trade has featured in such a broadcast.

The livestream took place on November 11 and was attended by Le Minh Trung, director of the Ho Chi Minh City Technical Support and Sustainable Development Centre under the city’s Department of Industry and Trade.

Shopee livestream joins Ho Chi Minh City stimulus drive
Le Minh Trung, director of Ho Chi Minh City Technical Support and Sustainable Development Centre. Photo: Shopee

It forms part of 'Vibrant HCMC', the city’s year-end and Lunar New Year 2027 stimulus programme, which Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has directed to lift commerce, services, tourism, and consumption during the peak shopping season.

Under the slogan 'Ho Chi Minh City: Vibrant in Every Experience', Vibrant HCMC links in-store shopping, e-commerce, entertainment, tourism, and digital payments. The aim is to widen residents’ and visitors’ access to products, services, and promotions.

Organisers identify e-commerce as a key channel in this effort, helping businesses expand their reach and encouraging spending on digital platforms.

Shopee said the livestream marks the start of its activities supporting the city’s programme. Combining live content with shopping lets consumers follow product information, learn about items, and reach promotions in one place.

The event falls within the platform’s “Shopee 11.11: Biggest Sale of the Year” campaign, which runs from November 11 to 13.

Shopee livestream joins Ho Chi Minh City stimulus drive
Photo: Shopee

Promotions span a broad range of categories, including electronics, phones and accessories, fast-moving consumer goods, household appliances, and everyday living products. Members of ShopeeVIP, the company’s loyalty tier, can also access separate offers, subject to the applicable conditions.

The partnership reflects the city’s wider push to connect traditional retail with digital commerce. City officials have stated that the involvement of platforms such as Shopee supports their direction of promoting technology adoption, developing the digital economy, and improving the consumer experience.

For small sellers and manufacturers, online channels offer a way to reach shoppers beyond their immediate neighbourhoods during a period when household spending typically climbs.

Timing matters here. November 11, widely known as Singles’ Day, has become one of the busiest online shopping dates in Southeast Asia, and platforms compete aggressively on discounts and live content.

Year-end demand is then sustained by the run-up to the Lunar New Year holiday, when families traditionally spend more on gifts, food, appliances, and travel.

By aligning a major platform’s flagship sale with an official stimulus scheme, Ho Chi Minh City is seeking to capture that seasonal momentum and channel it towards local businesses.

In recent years, livestream shopping has grown rapidly in Vietnam, with brands and individual merchants using real-time video format to demonstrate products and answer buyers’ questions directly. Having a government agency take part gives the format an institutional endorsement that may encourage more smaller firms to try it.

Organisers said the promotions and trade-support activities of businesses, technology platforms, and service providers will continue to be updated throughout Vibrant HCMC, so residents and tourists can find information and take part more easily.

Details of the Shopee campaign are available on the Shopee app and its 11.11 webpage, while information on Vibrant HCMC activities, partners, and offers can be found on the programme’s official website, songdong.hochiminhcity.gov.vn.

Shopee's collection points empower local communities Shopee's collection points empower local communities

The e-commerce giant's latest initiative is creating new opportunities for small businesses.
E-commerce market undergoes transformation amid rising competition and regulation E-commerce market undergoes transformation amid rising competition and regulation

Intensifying competition and tighter regulations reshaped Vietnam's e-commerce market in 2025, according to the Vietnam Tech & Venture Capital Outlook 2025 report by VinVentures released on January 2.
Vietnamese spend $2.1 billion on food delivery apps in 2025 Vietnamese spend $2.1 billion on food delivery apps in 2025

Vietnamese consumers spent an estimated $2.1 billion on food delivery orders via mobile applications in 2025, according to Momentum Works.
Vietnamese e-commerce beauty spending tops $3 billion in 2025 Vietnamese e-commerce beauty spending tops $3 billion in 2025

Vietnamese consumers spent nearly $3 billion on beauty and personal care products across e-commerce platforms in 2025, a rise of almost 30 per cent from the previous year.

By Duc Anh

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

Onsen in the heart of the city: a new experience at the shopping mall

Onsen in the heart of the city: a new experience at the shopping mall

AEON accelerates expansion with 10th shopping centre in Vietnam

AEON accelerates expansion with 10th shopping centre in Vietnam

Sands Shopping Carnival draws nearly 160,000 visits

Sands Shopping Carnival draws nearly 160,000 visits

Keppel officially opens Hanoi Centre retail mall

Keppel officially opens Hanoi Centre retail mall

Year-end shopping season faces rising uncertainty

Year-end shopping season faces rising uncertainty

Vietnam kicks off National E-commerce Week

Vietnam kicks off National E-commerce Week

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

TCP Group champions youth ties as Vietnam–Thailand relations turn 50

TCP Group champions youth ties as Vietnam–Thailand relations turn 50

Shopee livestream joins Ho Chi Minh City stimulus drive

Shopee livestream joins Ho Chi Minh City stimulus drive

YYForce Issues US$70 Million Revenue Guidance for FY2026

YYForce Issues US$70 Million Revenue Guidance for FY2026

Australia and Vietnam deepen food innovation and research ties

Australia and Vietnam deepen food innovation and research ties

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020