The Embassy of Ireland in Vietnam hosted the “Taste of Ireland” event in Hanoi on November 19 to introduce Irish food products and ingredients to the Vietnamese market.

Ireland’s Ambassador to Vietnam Deirdre Ní Fhallúin speaks at the Taste of Ireland event in Hanoi. Photo: Embassy of Ireland

Ireland’s Ambassador to Vietnam Deirdre Ní Fhallúin said 2026 marked the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Ireland and Vietnam. The introduction of Irish beef to Vietnam represented a new milestone in bilateral trade and people-to-people exchanges, she added.

“Agriculture and food are highly complementary sectors for Ireland and Vietnam. Ireland sees considerable opportunities for cooperation in beef, dairy products, and seafood as bilateral trade continues to grow in the coming years,” the ambassador said.

She also welcomed the opportunity for consumers in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and other parts of Vietnam to try Irish beef for the first time.

Vietnam’s decision to open its market to Irish beef this year follows years of discussions and cooperation between the authorities of the two countries, supported by the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement.

Ireland has strengths in grass-based farming, stringent quality control standards, and an international reputation for sustainable food production. These factors underpin the competitiveness of Irish beef in Vietnam’s growing premium imported meat segment.

Ireland is one of Europe’s leading food producers and exporters, benefiting from favourable natural conditions. Photo: Embassy of Ireland

Vietnam has been identified as a priority growth market for Ireland’s food industry. The Vietnamese market officially opened to Irish beef in early 2026, while exports of Irish dairy products and seafood have also recorded positive growth.

Beyond beef, Irish food exports to Vietnam have continued to expand. By August 2026, Ireland’s food exports to Vietnam had increased by 49 per cent compared with the same period in 2025, with dairy exports alone rising by 57 per cent.

Peng Zhang, Southeast Asia market specialist for meat and seafood at Bord Bia, said Ireland was among Europe’s leading food producers and exporters.

“Ireland’s extensive green pastures and nutrient-rich Atlantic waters provide natural advantages for producing high-quality food products,” he said.

Ireland has also introduced Origin Green, its national sustainability programme for the food and beverage industry. The initiative brings together the government, producers, and businesses to encourage more sustainable production practices.

The entry of Irish beef into Vietnam, alongside growth in dairy and seafood exports, is creating more opportunities for agricultural trade between the two countries as they mark 30 years of diplomatic relations.