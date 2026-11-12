BJC and MM Mega Market Vietnam connect supply and markets at Vietnam Foodexpo

From November 11 to 14, Thailand-based Berli Jucker (BJC) and MM Mega Market Vietnam (MMVN) are participating in Vietnam Foodexpo 2026 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center in Ho Chi Minh City.

Opening ceremony at the BJC and MM Mega Market Vietnam booth at Vietnam Foodexpo 2026. Photo: MMVN

Within this ecosystem, MMVN – a wholesale and retail distributor managed by Thai conglomerate BJC Group – serves as a bridge between manufacturers, suppliers, and business customers, aiming to unlock new partnership opportunities in Vietnam and across the region.

BJC operates across packaging, consumer products, healthcare and technical products, and modern retail. With an established presence in manufacturing, distribution, and retail in Vietnam, the Group considers the country a key growth market.

At Vietnam Foodexpo, ONE BJC is highlighting capabilities relevant to the food and consumer goods sectors, enabling potential partners to explore opportunities spanning sourcing, products, and market distribution. Within this ecosystem, MMVN connects supply with market demand through direct sourcing, fresh food distribution platforms, cold-chain infrastructure, and its distribution network.

The company serves both individual consumers and business customers, including hotels, restaurants, and catering operators. By aligning sourcing activities with customer demand, MMVN facilitates discussions with suppliers on product quality, supply volumes, and market access solutions.

Nguyen Duc Toan, managing director of MM Mega Market Vietnam and head of BJC’s Business Group in Vietnam, said, “We aim to bring together BJC’s strengths to support our partners across the entire value chain, from sourcing and products to distribution and market access.

In Vietnam, MMVN acts as a bridge, helping manufacturers better understand the needs of business customers and the requirements of distribution networks. We expect the discussions at Foodexpo to generate tangible partnership opportunities, strengthen domestic market access, and explore opportunities for Vietnamese products to reach markets across the region.”

Joining MMVN at the ONE BJC booth are I Chi Ban Foods, Vina Paper, Thai Corp International Vietnam (TCI), Phu Thai Group (PTG), and Big C Thailand, each presenting its products and business capabilities within a shared exhibition space.

The product showcase features soy-based products from I Chi Ban Foods, paper products from Vina Paper, fresh food and private-label products from MMVN, private-label products from Big C Thailand, and consumer goods manufactured by BJC. TCI and PTG are highlighting their consumer goods distribution capabilities, offering partners further insights into potential channels for bringing products to market.

This combined presence allows visitors to gain a clearer understanding of how manufacturing, sourcing, and distribution are interconnected, while exploring partnership opportunities aligned with their respective business needs.

Expanding opportunities

Throughout the exhibition, representatives from BJC and MMVN are engaging directly with potential partners at the booth while participating in industry forums and business-matching activities.

According to the updated event schedule, an MMVN representative is scheduled to speak at the 2026 Domestic Trade Development Policy Forum on November 12, focusing on strengthening supply-demand links to boost the consumption of Vietnamese food products in the domestic market.

On the same day, an MMVN chef is scheduled to present a culinary demonstration at SIAL Vietnam Taste Theatre 2026, while the company’s import-export and fresh food teams are expected to attend the Vietnam-China Business Matching Conference.

These engagements provide BJC and MMVN with opportunities to identify potential sourcing partners, assess partnership needs, and better understand suppliers’ capabilities.

A diverse range of products from the “ONE BJC – From Source to Market” booth. Photo: MMVN

For Vietnamese enterprises, direct engagement with distribution networks helps clarify requirements relating to product quality, specifications, supply capacity, and commercial terms before entering into partnerships. For business customers, MMVN’s direct sourcing and distribution capabilities provide a foundation for discussions on sourcing solutions, delivery services, and product portfolios tailored to their operational needs.

Through ONE BJC, partners can also explore complementary products and capabilities offered by other participating companies. BJC and MMVN are also seeking opportunities to connect Vietnamese products with regional business networks. Potential partnerships will be evaluated based on market-specific demand, product requirements, and mutually agreed commercial terms.

BJC is a Thailand-based conglomerate operating across packaging, consumer products, healthcare and technical products, and modern retail. The group has established manufacturing, distribution, wholesale, and retail operations in Vietnam, with total investment exceeding $1 billion.

MM Mega Market Vietnam has operated in Vietnam since 2002, developing a wholesale and retail network serving both business customers and individual consumers. It serves approximately 1.4 million customer visits per month and has more than 3,000 employees and around 1,500 suppliers, including hundreds of local farming households and domestic manufacturers.

According to Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade, Vietnam Foodexpo 2026 is expected to draw in more than 500 enterprises across over 700 booths.

The exhibition provides a platform for food and beverage businesses to showcase their products, establish partnerships. and gain insights into the demands of domestic and international buyers.

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