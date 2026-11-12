Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

BJC and MM Mega Market Vietnam connect supply and markets at Vietnam Foodexpo

November 12, 2026 | 10:05
(0) user say
BJC and MMVN are showcasing their integrated business ecosystem at a joint exhibition booth, bringing together manufacturing, sourcing, and distribution capabilities.

From November 11 to 14, Thailand-based Berli Jucker (BJC) and MM Mega Market Vietnam (MMVN) are participating in Vietnam Foodexpo 2026 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center in Ho Chi Minh City.

BJC and MM Mega Market Vietnam connect supply and markets at Vietnam Foodexpo
Opening ceremony at the BJC and MM Mega Market Vietnam booth at Vietnam Foodexpo 2026. Photo: MMVN

Within this ecosystem, MMVN – a wholesale and retail distributor managed by Thai conglomerate BJC Group – serves as a bridge between manufacturers, suppliers, and business customers, aiming to unlock new partnership opportunities in Vietnam and across the region.

BJC operates across packaging, consumer products, healthcare and technical products, and modern retail. With an established presence in manufacturing, distribution, and retail in Vietnam, the Group considers the country a key growth market.

At Vietnam Foodexpo, ONE BJC is highlighting capabilities relevant to the food and consumer goods sectors, enabling potential partners to explore opportunities spanning sourcing, products, and market distribution. Within this ecosystem, MMVN connects supply with market demand through direct sourcing, fresh food distribution platforms, cold-chain infrastructure, and its distribution network.

The company serves both individual consumers and business customers, including hotels, restaurants, and catering operators. By aligning sourcing activities with customer demand, MMVN facilitates discussions with suppliers on product quality, supply volumes, and market access solutions.

Nguyen Duc Toan, managing director of MM Mega Market Vietnam and head of BJC’s Business Group in Vietnam, said, “We aim to bring together BJC’s strengths to support our partners across the entire value chain, from sourcing and products to distribution and market access.

In Vietnam, MMVN acts as a bridge, helping manufacturers better understand the needs of business customers and the requirements of distribution networks. We expect the discussions at Foodexpo to generate tangible partnership opportunities, strengthen domestic market access, and explore opportunities for Vietnamese products to reach markets across the region.”

Joining MMVN at the ONE BJC booth are I Chi Ban Foods, Vina Paper, Thai Corp International Vietnam (TCI), Phu Thai Group (PTG), and Big C Thailand, each presenting its products and business capabilities within a shared exhibition space.

The product showcase features soy-based products from I Chi Ban Foods, paper products from Vina Paper, fresh food and private-label products from MMVN, private-label products from Big C Thailand, and consumer goods manufactured by BJC. TCI and PTG are highlighting their consumer goods distribution capabilities, offering partners further insights into potential channels for bringing products to market.

This combined presence allows visitors to gain a clearer understanding of how manufacturing, sourcing, and distribution are interconnected, while exploring partnership opportunities aligned with their respective business needs.

Expanding opportunities

Throughout the exhibition, representatives from BJC and MMVN are engaging directly with potential partners at the booth while participating in industry forums and business-matching activities.

According to the updated event schedule, an MMVN representative is scheduled to speak at the 2026 Domestic Trade Development Policy Forum on November 12, focusing on strengthening supply-demand links to boost the consumption of Vietnamese food products in the domestic market.

On the same day, an MMVN chef is scheduled to present a culinary demonstration at SIAL Vietnam Taste Theatre 2026, while the company’s import-export and fresh food teams are expected to attend the Vietnam-China Business Matching Conference.

These engagements provide BJC and MMVN with opportunities to identify potential sourcing partners, assess partnership needs, and better understand suppliers’ capabilities.

BJC and MM Mega Market Vietnam connect supply and markets at Vietnam Foodexpo
A diverse range of products from the “ONE BJC – From Source to Market” booth. Photo: MMVN

For Vietnamese enterprises, direct engagement with distribution networks helps clarify requirements relating to product quality, specifications, supply capacity, and commercial terms before entering into partnerships. For business customers, MMVN’s direct sourcing and distribution capabilities provide a foundation for discussions on sourcing solutions, delivery services, and product portfolios tailored to their operational needs.

Through ONE BJC, partners can also explore complementary products and capabilities offered by other participating companies. BJC and MMVN are also seeking opportunities to connect Vietnamese products with regional business networks. Potential partnerships will be evaluated based on market-specific demand, product requirements, and mutually agreed commercial terms.

BJC is a Thailand-based conglomerate operating across packaging, consumer products, healthcare and technical products, and modern retail. The group has established manufacturing, distribution, wholesale, and retail operations in Vietnam, with total investment exceeding $1 billion.

MM Mega Market Vietnam has operated in Vietnam since 2002, developing a wholesale and retail network serving both business customers and individual consumers. It serves approximately 1.4 million customer visits per month and has more than 3,000 employees and around 1,500 suppliers, including hundreds of local farming households and domestic manufacturers.

According to Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade, Vietnam Foodexpo 2026 is expected to draw in more than 500 enterprises across over 700 booths.

The exhibition provides a platform for food and beverage businesses to showcase their products, establish partnerships. and gain insights into the demands of domestic and international buyers.

MM Mega Market Vietnam unveils cutting-edge last-mile delivery system MM Mega Market Vietnam unveils cutting-edge last-mile delivery system

MM Mega Market Vietnam chooses FarEye’s platform to harness AI and machine learning for data-driven optimisation of last-mile delivery.
BJC BIGC Thailand continues investment expansion in Vietnam BJC BIGC Thailand continues investment expansion in Vietnam

As part of the Thailand Trade Representative’s visit to Vietnam, on March 18 Umesh Pandey met with the management board of MM Mega Market Vietnam (MM), a strategic retail brand belonging to BJC BIGC Group, a leading Thai investor in Vietnam.
MM Mega Market Vietnam opens MM Supercentre Danang MM Mega Market Vietnam opens MM Supercentre Danang

MM Mega Market Vietnam opens its first 'supercentre' in Danang, combining technology, economic value, and social responsibility in a next-generation retail model.
MM Mega Market Vietnam, ITA expand digital reach for Italian products MM Mega Market Vietnam, ITA expand digital reach for Italian products

MM Mega Market Vietnam (MMVN), in collaboration with the Italian Trade Agency (ITA), has launched a dedicated 'Made in Italy' page on its B2B online platform, reinforcing its commitment to promoting authentic Italian products.

By Huyen Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
BJC MM Mega Market Vietnam Vietnam Foodexpo 2026 ONE BJC From Source to Market supply and distribution ecosystem vietnamese products Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center

Related Contents

Retailers speed up welcome to Tet holidays

Retailers speed up welcome to Tet holidays

MM Mega Market Vietnam championed for Green Leadership

MM Mega Market Vietnam championed for Green Leadership

MM Mega Market Vietnam named among Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2021 by HR Asia

MM Mega Market Vietnam named among Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2021 by HR Asia

MM Mega Market Vietnam promotes online shopping solutions

MM Mega Market Vietnam promotes online shopping solutions

MM Mega Market Vietnam opens new Food Wholesale and Distribution Centre in Thu Duc city

MM Mega Market Vietnam opens new Food Wholesale and Distribution Centre in Thu Duc city

MM Mega Market Vietnam beefs up production and consumption of OCOP products

MM Mega Market Vietnam beefs up production and consumption of OCOP products

Offshore structuring and the Singapore holding route

Offshore structuring and the Singapore holding route

BJC to spend $723 million acquiring MM Mega Market Vietnam

BJC to spend $723 million acquiring MM Mega Market Vietnam

MM Mega Market Vietnam opens MM Supercentre Danang

MM Mega Market Vietnam opens MM Supercentre Danang

BJC BIGC Thailand continues investment expansion in Vietnam

BJC BIGC Thailand continues investment expansion in Vietnam

Retailers speed up welcome to Tet holidays

Retailers speed up welcome to Tet holidays

Vietnamese products boosted via modern distribution channels

Vietnamese products boosted via modern distribution channels

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam, Japan ministers of finance chart next phase of cooperation

Vietnam, Japan ministers of finance chart next phase of cooperation

The Sigourney Award Trust honours four global psychoanalysis researchers

The Sigourney Award Trust honours four global psychoanalysis researchers

KCN Vietnam adds third LEED Gold industrial project

KCN Vietnam adds third LEED Gold industrial project

Massimo Group launches 1500 Series utility vehicles at SEMA

Massimo Group launches 1500 Series utility vehicles at SEMA

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020