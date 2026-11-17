Photo: Nestlé Vietnam

The two-day event, running November 16–17, centres on market fluctuations, new regulations, quality and value addition, climate change, green finance, technology, and cooperation among coffee-producing countries. At the conference, a Nestlé Vietnam representative set out the changes needed for Vietnam's coffee industry to shift from quantity to quality, value, and sustainable supply.

Held by the Vietnam Coffee and Cocoa Association, VICO 2026 brings together regulatory bodies, international coffee organisations, and businesses across the value chain to discuss emerging trends shaping the industry in Vietnam and globally.

Speaking at a panel discussion on 'Quality, Sustainability and Value Addition in the Coffee Industry', Le Thi Hoai Thuong, director of corporate affairs at Nestlé Vietnam, said, "The long-term competitiveness of Vietnamese coffee must be built upon the foundation of the value chain, starting with soil health, the adaptive capacity of farming households, and collaboration among all stakeholders."

"To enhance the value of Vietnamese coffee, we must look beyond production volumes and final-stage processing. Value must be created right from the farm through preserving and improving soil health, conserving biodiversity, using resources more efficiently, ensuring more consistent quality, and improving farmers' livelihoods," Thuong said.

According to Nestlé Vietnam, soil degradation is both an environmental issue and a direct threat to yield stability, coffee quality, production costs, and supply chain resilience. Regenerative agriculture is therefore an important approach to restoring soil health, improving water-use efficiency, and promoting biodiversity.

Photo: Nestlé Vietnam

Through NESCAFÉ Plan, Nestlé supports farmers in adopting regenerative agricultural practices that help reduce the use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides by around 20 per cent, while saving 40–60 per cent of irrigation water. After more than 15 years of implementation in Vietnam, NESCAFÉ Plan has worked with more than 23,000 farming households.

The programme has helped increase household incomes by between 30 and 150 per cent through lower input costs, diversified income sources from appropriate intercropping models, and the replanting of more than 100,000 hectares of ageing coffee plantations with high-yielding, disease-resistant, and climate-resilient coffee varieties.

As an international coffee buyer with a long-standing commitment to Vietnam’s coffee industry, Nestlé Vietnam believes that corporate responsibility should extend beyond setting standards for suppliers. Businesses need to maintain long-term engagement with producers through training, technical assistance, farm management tools, traceability support, and the promotion of models that help farmers improve their economic efficiency.

“Sustainability should not be viewed merely in terms of the costs of meeting increasingly stringent market requirements. The transition towards sustainability can only be sustained in the long term if it delivers tangible value to farmers, while costs, responsibilities, and the value created are shared equitably across the supply chain,” Thuong stressed.

Nestlé Vietnam also believes that transforming the coffee industry requires coordinated efforts among regulatory authorities, industry associations, research institutes, businesses, development organisations, and farming communities. By bringing together scientific knowledge, local expertise, data, and market commitments, Vietnam can strengthen its position not only as a major coffee-producing country but also as a source of high-quality, transparent, and resilient coffee that generates greater value across the entire supply chain.

Through its long-term engagement with farmers and partners, Nestlé Vietnam remains committed to contributing to healthier farms, more sustainable livelihoods, and a more resilient coffee supply chain, thereby enhancing the value and long-term competitiveness of Vietnam’s coffee industry.

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