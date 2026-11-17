Photo: Roche Vietnam

The City Cancer Challenge Foundation (C/Can) and Roche Pharma (Vietnam) Co., Ltd. serve as partners to the institute in supporting the programme.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among Vietnamese women, with 25,711 new cases and 10,609 deaths a year. More than 60 per cent of cases are found at a late stage, when treatment is more complex and less likely to succeed. Patients’ chances therefore depend not only on finding the disease early, but on how quickly they move from a suspicious finding to a confirmed diagnosis and treatment.

Vietnam’s National Action Plan on Breast Cancer Prevention and Control for 2026–2035 sets targets for that interval. By 2030, half of women with a suspicious finding should receive a confirmed diagnosis within 60 days, and 60 per cent of breast cancer patients should complete a full course of multimodal treatment.

In Danang, there is an estimated 150,000–200,000 women who need screening, but no organised screening programme has yet been established. The average age at diagnosis dropped sharply from 62.2 to 53.3. The proportion of HER2-positive cases is very high, accounting for 28.2 per cent of all cases.

The disease progresses rapidly, while targeted therapy regimens are costly. Danang's plan is expected to shorten the time between a suspicious finding, diagnosis, and treatment for breast cancer patients across the city.

Photo: Roche Vietnam

In addition, Danang’s plan will set out how the city reaches the targets set by the national action plan. The partners will first assess local needs and existing services, then agree on priorities and give each level of care a clear role, from commune health stations to specialist hospitals, in line with the World Health Organisation’s Global Breast Cancer Initiative. The task has grown since Danang merged with Quang Nam province in 2025, so the plan will work for patients in mountain and coastal communes, as well as in the city centre.

Roche Pharma Vietnam, which has operated in the country for more than 30 years, has collaborated with the health sector on improving breast cancer care since 2013. Through awareness and free screening programmes, more than 80,000 women at higher risk have been screened and 600 healthcare professionals trained. Building on that work, the company signed an MoU in 2025 to support the Ministry of Health in developing a comprehensive, evidence-based National Action Plan on Breast Cancer Prevention and Control.

“Through our partnership with C/Can and the National Institute for Cancer Control, Roche Pharma Vietnam is honoured to contribute to the development of Danang's breast cancer action plan. We believe national targets deliver meaningful results for patients only when they are implemented locally, by well-trained healthcare teams and with timely access to treatment," said Burak Pekmezci, general manager of Roche Pharma Vietnam. "Within this partnership framework, Roche Pharma Vietnam will focus on strengthening clinical capacity and expanding access to innovative therapies, aiming to improve treatment outcomes for breast cancer patients in the city.”

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