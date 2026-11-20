Photo: IGHE

Vietnam's consumer market, supported by a population of over 100 million, offers opportunities for suppliers of household goods, kitchenware, and gifts. As retail networks expand and online and offline sales channels become increasingly integrated, product design, quality, functionality, and supply chain efficiency are becoming important factors in competition.

IGHE 2026 will take place from December 10 to 13 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center in Ho Chi Minh City. Organised by CHAOYU EXPO, CHWANG, and VINEXAD, the event will bring together international manufacturers, brands, and suppliers with purchasing and distribution networks in Vietnam and neighbouring markets.

The 2025 edition attracted exhibitors and buyers from 15 countries and territories, recording more than 22,000 professional visits. It featured over 200 companies across more than 300 booths, showcasing upwards of 10,000 product designs.

For 2026, the exhibition will cover approximately 10,000 square metres, with 350 booths and more than 200 participating companies expected. A significant proportion of exhibitors will come from China's major manufacturing centres, including Guangdong and Zhejiang provinces, alongside other production regions.

Product categories represented will include drinkware, plastic household goods, ceramics, kitchenware, and metal products. Among the participating companies are X&W Creative Brand Ltd, Guangzhou Xurui Plastic Products Co., Ltd., Wuyi Taibao Cup Industry and Trade Co., Ltd., Tianhuihui (Guangzhou) Home Furnishing Co., Ltd., Chaozhou Mingchen Ceramics Co., Ltd., and Jieyang Jiedong District Dahong Plastic Co., Ltd.

Exhibitors are expected to present a range of products, from vacuum flasks and ceramic tableware to stainless steel kitchenware and food storage containers. Some products will incorporate licensed character designs, reflecting the growing role of branding and product differentiation in the household goods and gift segments.

The exhibition will cover five main categories: kitchenware, dining and drinkware; home and decoration; cleaning and storage; travel and outdoors; and gifts and promotional items. Products on display will range from cookware, cups, and household textiles to cleaning equipment, storage solutions, luggage, travel accessories, and corporate gifts.

The product range is intended to serve different distribution channels, including supermarket chains, retailers, specialist stores, wholesalers, distributors, and e-commerce businesses. Buyers will be able to compare product designs, assess suppliers, and explore sourcing options for the Vietnamese market.

The organisers expect more than 15,000 professional visits from Vietnam and overseas, mainly from retail chains, supermarkets, e-commerce businesses, importers, wholesalers, and regional distributors.

A business-to-business matching programme will connect exhibitors with buyers based on their product categories and sourcing requirements. A separate VIP Buyer Programme will provide additional support for key purchasing representatives.

The event will also feature discussions and exchanges on e-commerce and changing distribution models, with the participation of platforms including Amazon, Shopee, and TikTok Shop Vietnam. These activities are intended to provide businesses with insights into online retail trends and ways to reach consumers through multiple sales channels.

Beyond product displays, IGHE 2026 will provide a setting for manufacturers and suppliers to present their production capabilities, discuss sourcing requirements, and establish contacts with potential distribution partners. The event reflects growing efforts to connect international household goods manufacturers with buyers in Vietnam and the wider Southeast Asian market.

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