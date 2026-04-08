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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Asian Hackathon for Green Future 2026 kicks off with $24,000 prize pool

April 08, 2026 | 10:22
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The Asian Hackathon for Green Future, a competition dedicated to developing technology-driven solutions for a sustainable future, launched on April 6.
Asian Hackathon for Green Future 2026 kicks off with $24,000 prize pool

The competition is organised by three Vingroup member organisations–the "For Green Future" Foundation, VinUniversity, and VinTechTalent (Vingroup Young Technology Talent Club).

This marks the first time an Asia-wide environmental hackathon exclusively for undergraduate and master's students is held in Vietnam. The competition aims to identify and develop technology-driven solutions to pressing environmental challenges, while fostering innovation and interdisciplinary collaboration among the younger generation.

The competition encourages interdisciplinary ideas that integrate multiple fields–including technology, environmental sciences, economics, and social sciences–with the aim of creating solutions that are innovative, feasible, and socially impactful.

Proposed ideas should address one of three key challenge areas: renewable energy and low-carbon mobility; urban air quality and climate resilience; water resources and climate-resilient agriculture.

The competition offers a total prize pool of $24,000, comprising one first prize of $8,000, one second prize of $5,000, two third prizes of $3,000 each, and five consolation prizes of $1,000 each.

Beyond the awards, participating teams will gain valuable opportunities to engage with leading experts from across the region, expand their professional networks, and strengthen their access to the broader innovation ecosystem.

Le Thai Ha, managing director of the "For Green Future" Foundation and head of the Organising Committee said, "We believe that ideas with the power to shape the future do not always emerge from large laboratories or well-established institutions; they often arise from the insight, initiative, and determination of young people to make a difference."

"Through the Asian Hackathon for Green Future, we seek to create a platform where students across the region can transform their environmental awareness into tangible, innovative solutions that deliver meaningful impact for communities and the future."

Participants will advance through three main stages: registration (April 6–May 17); online training (June 2–June 28); and final round & hackathon at VinUniversity (July 2–July 5, tentative).

The Asian Hackathon for Green Future is expected to foster innovation aligned with sustainable development, while contributing to the development of a new generation of young talents capable of cross-border collaboration to create solutions with lasting, positive impact across the region.

Vietnam in Southeast Asia innovation-friendly Top 3 Vietnam in Southeast Asia innovation-friendly Top 3

Vietnam ranks third in Southeast Asia in Innovators Business Environment Index 2026.
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By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
The Asian Hackathon for Green Future Vingroup sustainable development competition innovation

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