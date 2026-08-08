Moonfolks launches in Vietnam to fuel ASEAN expansion for outbound domestic brands

The official launch event of Moonfolks in Vietnam. Photo: Moonfolks

According to the announcement on August 7, the strategic expansion aims to bridge Vietnam’s rapidly maturing digital economy with broader ASEAN markets, targeting the growing wave of domestic enterprises seeking international scale. The Vietnam office will be led by Livio Grossi, who joins as chief creative officer and managing partner.

The agency’s entry coincides with a fundamental structural shift in Vietnam’s economy, transitioning from a consumption-heavy market to one driven by domestic wealth creation and regional capital investment. With a GDP growth rate reaching 8.18 per cent in the first half of 2026 (among the top in ASEAN) and a digital economy valued at over $39 billion in 2025, with the e-commerce sector valued at $25 billion, Vietnam is positioning itself as a dominant regional player.

Moonfolks wants to play the role of a catalyst in this transformation. Earlier this year, the Vietnamese government introduced the “Go Global” Programme (2026-2030), seeking to develop 1,000 globally capable enterprises.

According to the UOB Business Outlook Study 2026, over 80 per cent of Vietnamese businesses plan to expand internationally within the next two years, with ASEAN as the primary destination. This intent is backed by capital, as Vietnamese outbound investments surged 2.5 times in early 2026 alone.

“Vietnam’s economy has matured significantly over the last decade. With its strong digital adoption and highly capable workforce, the country has built a solid foundation for local businesses to compete on a regional scale," said Anish Daryani, founder and CEO of Moonfolks.

“As local brands look toward regional expansion, particularly into massive consumer markets like Indonesia, they require strategic frameworks that navigate complex cultural, regulatory, and digital moats. Our goal is to serve as the catalyst for that cross-border growth”.

To facilitate this cross-border expansion, Moonfolks is introducing its proprietary “Audacious Growth” model to the Vietnam market, leveraging its established network and experience across the region. While the framework provides comprehensive end-to-end capabilities – integrating branding, digital and social media, public relations, and shopper activations into a cohesive commerce engine – its ultimate goal is to help Vietnamese brands move beyond the "Made in Vietnam" cost advantages. Instead, the agency focuses on helping clients export intellectual property, design excellence, and compelling brand narratives.

Moonfolks is entering the Vietnamese market with an ecosystem approach and the objective of raising the bar for creativity in Vietnam, and contribute to the country’s creative economy. The agency has already established a collaborative network with communities, creators and industry partners like Rice Content, IDM, and Pmax, among others.

“Moonfolks wants to leverage our regional presence to provide accelerated growth to ambitious Vietnamese brands, in-market and beyond. Our proprietary Audacious Commerce model of combining content, creators, communities and culture to create commerce for brands will go a long way in redefining Vietnamese brands. We aim to do this by providing cultural fluency across markets, that will shape the commercial landscape of our region over the next decade," Daryani said.

German leading adtech firm adjoe expands to APAC region Hamburg-based adjoe, a global leader in mobile advertising, has announced its expansion into the APAC region, with new offices established in Singapore and Tokyo.

Moloco poised to redefine Vietnam’s digital advertising market Vietnam is now a key player in the global app economy, generating over 5.6 billion app downloads annually, ranking among the top three countries in the world. Paul D'Arcy, chief marketing officer of Moloco, spoke with VIR’s Thanh Van about the company’s journey to tap into this lucrative market by offering advanced marketing technologies.