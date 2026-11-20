Part of a global campaign led by the United Nations Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative (SSE) and UNICEF, the event spotlighted the role of capital markets and the private sector in advancing children's rights and shaping a more sustainable future.

Vietnam joins a global initiative to promote children’s rights in business, investment and sustainable capital markets. Photos: UNICEF Vietnam

Children make up nearly one-third of the world's population, yet their rights and interests remain largely invisible in many business and investment decisions.

From the products and services designed for them and the marketing they are exposed to, to their parents' working conditions, supply chains, and the environmental impact of business operations, corporate decisions can profoundly shape children's lives - often without children ever being considered in the process.

Bringing together regulators, listed companies, investors, and young people, the event underscored a shared commitment to making children's rights and wellbeing integral to responsible business and investing.

The programme culminated in the symbolic ringing of the opening bell at the Hanoi Stock Exchange at 9am reinforcing a powerful message: investing in children is not just an investment in their future, but in the future of Vietnam's economy and society.

“A truly mature capital market must develop with depth, quality, and a long-term perspective. Children’s rights are not peripheral to business; they are closely linked to corporate governance, risk management, and companies’ long-term, sustainable development," said Ha Duy Tung, vice chairman of the State Securities Commission of Vietnam. "Through this event, I hope to strengthen dialogue among regulators, businesses, investors, UNICEF, and other partners, and encourage greater attention to children and future generations in business and investment decisions.”

Michaela Bauer, representative at UNICEF Vietnam said, “The bell we ring today is a call to recognise children as a distinct stakeholder group, to connect sustainable finance with sustainable futures, and to ensure that growth creates opportunity for every child. When children are healthier, safer, better educated, and prepared for the future, societies prosper, markets become more resilient, and businesses are better placed to grow.”

Michaela Bauer, UNICEF’s representative ad interim in Vietnam, delivers her speech at the event. Photo: UNICEF

The campaign coincides with the forthcoming launch of the UN SSE Model Guidance on Applying a Child Lens to Business and Investor Practices, developed in partnership with UNICEF.

It offers practical recommendations and training for stock exchanges and their listed companies on identifying, managing, and disclosing child-related impacts, risks and opportunities across governance, strategy, operations, and value chains.

As part of World Children’s Day celebrations in Vietnam, UNICEF is also inviting children and young people to submit short videos sharing their perspectives on their rights and the future they want.

The initiative creates space for children to express themselves in their own words and helps bring their voices into public conversations about the decisions shaping their lives and communities.

UNICEF programme enables mother and daughter to return to school in Pakistan An accelerated learning initiative helped both a woman and her child resume their education after being displaced by floods.

Why child online safety is now a business imperative As Vietnam marks the Month of Action for Children under the theme “Happy, Safe and Confident Children in the Digital World,” Silvia Danailov, UNICEF Representative in Vietnam, shares her views on why child online safety is no longer just a social issue, but a core business responsibility in the digital age.

When purpose becomes part of the business: Investing in Vietnam’s future through children At a UNICEF leadership dialogue in Ho Chi Minh City, business leaders, investors and philanthropists stated that investing in children should move from the margins of corporate responsibility into decisions that shape products, workplaces, capital and long-term competitiveness.