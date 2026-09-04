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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Kinh Do sparks the Mid-Autumn spirit across millions of Vietnamese homes

September 04, 2026 | 11:17
(0) user say
Kinh Do has recently launched its Mid-Autumn 2026 campaign with a fresh creative direction, connecting millions of families through quality products, nationwide reach, and a multi-platform experience ecosystem that brings the festive spirit into modern life.

According to market research by Worldpanel by Numerator Vietnam, Kinh Do is the most chosen mooncake brand.

The survey result conducted from September to October 2025 in four key cities and rural Vietnam was published in Reference Report No. NUMVN-CIT-2608-002, issued on August 11.

Honouring that trust, this year Kinh Do is introducing over 80 products across every segment - from premium gifting collections and trend-forward lines for younger consumers, to traditional mooncakes with the familiar quality and flavours preserved through every Mid-Autumn season.

Kinh Do sparks the Mid-Autumn spirit across millions of Vietnamese homes
Kinh Do has been part of how Vietnamese families celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival for nearly three decades. Photo: Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam

Despite rising costs in raw materials, labour, packaging, and supply chain, Kinh Do have only adjusted its Mooncake prices by an average of 2–3 per cent. Most Trang Vang products maintain their current pricing – a deliberate choice to stay accessible to more families and businesses.

Tran Thi Le Hang, marketing director of Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam, said, “For nearly 30 Mid-Autumn seasons, millions of Vietnamese families have placed their trust in Kinh Do – that is both an honour and a responsibility. Every year, we preserve the familiar flavours that generations have grown up with, while creating fresh, more meaningful ways to celebrate – so that the essence of reunion never fades for any generation.”

Kinh Do Mooncakes are available at nearly 100,000 retail points nationwide and across leading e-commerce platforms.

Kinh Do sparks the Mid-Autumn spirit across millions of Vietnamese homes
Kinh Do has unveiled over 80 products this Mid-Autumn, spanning premium gifting, trend-forward lines, and traditional favourites. Photo: Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam

The distribution network continues to expand into every region, bringing millions of mooncake boxes closer to consumers for both personal enjoyment and gifting.

Beyond retail, Kinh Do is bringing the spirit of reunion to life through creative engagement across multiple platforms – turning stories of family, sharing, and togetherness into experiences that resonate with consumers everywhere.

This year marks the launch of the ‘Mid-Autumn Memory Museum’ – the brand's largest-ever initiative dedicated to preserving Mid-Autumn memories.

Kinh Do sparks the Mid-Autumn spirit across millions of Vietnamese homes
Kinh Do's new campaign celebrates family and togetherness through storytelling. Photo: Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam

Along with this, consumers across the country can share their own stories by scanning a QR code on the mooncake box or visiting the Kinh Do fanpage. Each story becomes part of a collective archive – and participants stand a chance to receive special gift boxes from Kinh Do.

At the heart of the campaign is a short film that brings Mid-Autumn memories to life through AI technology, taking viewers back through festive nights across generations. The film is an invitation for everyone to keep those memories alive – so that every family can continue creating their own Mid-Autumn moments together.

Through these creative initiatives, Kinh Do is doing more than sparking festive excitement across the country. The brand is continuing its role in preserving what makes the Mid-Autumn Festival meaningful – the reunion tradition that has connected generations of Vietnamese families.

Mondelez Kinh Do - a chapter of purpose-led leadership in Vietnam Mondelez Kinh Do - a chapter of purpose-led leadership in Vietnam

With over 25 years of experience across Asia and Africa, Vaibhav Bhanchawat, vice president and managing director of Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam, spoke to VIR’s Huyen Thuy about his plans to align the company's growth with the local market.
Mondelez Kinh Do renews the spirit of togetherness Mondelez Kinh Do renews the spirit of togetherness

With Tet 2026 drawing near, Mondelez Kinh Do once again highlights the values of tradition and togetherness through its message ‘See Kinh Do, Feel Tet’, reinforcing its long-standing place in Vietnam’s most meaningful season of reunion.
Mondelez Kinh Do continues to win accolades with two sustainability awards Mondelez Kinh Do continues to win accolades with two sustainability awards

Driven by its commitment to responsible growth and circular economy leadership, Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam continues to earn recognition for its sustainability initiatives and community contributions.
Mondelez Kinh Do makes Asia's Best Companies to Work for list for third straight year Mondelez Kinh Do makes Asia's Best Companies to Work for list for third straight year

Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam has once again been recognised at the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2026 awards, marking its third consecutive year of recognition.

By Huyen Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
MidAutumn spirit Mooncake brand Marketing director Nationwide coverage Memory Museum Creative campaign Festive excitement Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam

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