Taking place across Hanoi, Bac Ninh and Ho Chi Minh City, the programme marks the 50th anniversary of the start of construction of Vietnam-Sweden Hospital Uong Bi in 1976, a milestone that helped lay the foundation for one of Vietnam's longest-standing international healthcare partnerships.

Jointly organised by the Embassy of Sweden in Hanoi, Business Sweden and Karolinska Institutet, the health week brings together government, academia, healthcare providers and industry to examine how innovation, research and international cooperation can help address some of the most pressing healthcare challenges facing both countries.

The Sweden-Vietnam Health Week 2026. Photo: the Embassy of Sweden

The partnership has evolved significantly over the past five decades. What began with support for hospital construction and healthcare infrastructure has expanded into collaboration on medical research, healthcare innovation, digital transformation and health system development.

“The true legacy of our healthcare cooperation is not only found in hospitals and institutions, but in the generations of healthcare professionals, researchers and patients whose lives have been touched by this partnership,” said Johan Ndisi, Ambassador of Sweden to Vietnam.

“As we celebrate 50 years of cooperation, our focus is firmly on the future and on finding practical ways to make healthcare more accessible, more innovative and more patient-centred.”

As Vietnam continues to modernise its healthcare system and expand access to quality care for its population of more than 100 million, Health Week provides a platform to strengthen collaboration in areas including digital health, precision medicine, sustainable healthcare, hospital modernisation and workforce development.

There is also a strong business dimension to this ambition. Swedish companies are already working with Vietnamese partners across medical technology, pharmaceuticals, specialist care, healthcare infrastructure and digital health. This cooperation is also reflected in bilateral trade. In 2025, medicinal and pharmaceutical products became Sweden's largest export category to Vietnam, valued at $114 million, up 18 per cent on-year.

Marcus Persson, trade commissioner and country manager of Business Sweden in Vietnam, said Vietnam's healthcare transformation presents significant opportunities to combine Swedish innovation and expertise with local priorities and experience.

“Through closer cooperation between industry, healthcare institutions and researchers, we can help strengthen healthcare capacity, accelerate digitalisation and support solutions that respond to real needs in Vietnam's healthcare system,” he added.

Research and education will also feature prominently throughout the programme. Karolinska Institutet, one of the world's leading medical universities, has worked with Vietnamese partners for decades on research, training and capacity building.

“The future of healthcare will be shaped by science, data and international collaboration,” said Prof. Tobias Alfvén, deputy dean for doctoral education at Karolinska Institutet.

“Swedish and Vietnamese researchers have built strong partnerships over many years, and Health Week provides an opportunity to deepen that cooperation and translate research into real-world benefits for patients and communities in Vietnam, in Sweden and the world.”

Johan Ndisi, Ambassador of Sweden to Vietnam. Photo: the Embassy of Sweden

The programme will also welcome Karin Tegmark Wisell, Sweden's Ambassador for Global Health, who highlighted the importance of international partnerships in responding to common global challenges.

“From antimicrobial resistance to ageing populations and emerging health threats, many of today's healthcare challenges transcend national borders.” she said. “The Sweden-Vietnam partnership demonstrates how long-term cooperation can generate lasting health gains, while helping ensure that innovation reaches those who need it most.”

Vietnamese healthcare institutions, universities and policymakers will join Swedish partners throughout the week to exchange experience and identify new opportunities for collaboration.

Participating partners include AstraZeneca, Diaverum, Ericsson, EviBody, Getinge, Karolinska Institutet, Surgical Science, Sweco and Swecare, reflecting the breadth of Swedish expertise across the healthcare value chain.

Marking the occasion, the Embassy of Sweden in Hanoi will launch TRACES: In Safe Hands / Trong Vong Tay Cham Soc, a bilingual publication capturing 50 years of Sweden-Vietnam health cooperation.

Beyond celebrating an important milestone, Sweden-Vietnam Health Week 2026 aims to generate new partnerships, strengthen institutional links and identify practical solutions that can contribute to better healthcare outcomes for future generations.