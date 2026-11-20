Photo: Vir.com.vn

Long Thanh International in Dong Nai city is scheduled to begin commercial operations on December 24. Under a plan drawn up by Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), the airport is expected to handle up to 366 flights per week in its initial phase, including 322 domestic and 44 international services.

In preparation for the airport’s opening, CAAV has consulted airlines, the International Air Transport Association, industry associations, diplomatic missions, and various domestic and international aviation authorities.

The survey results, outlined in a report submitted to government leaders on November 20, show that international airlines broadly support the move to Long Thanh, citing its modern infrastructure and capacity to accommodate growing demand. However, around 34 carriers want to postpone the transfer of their operations from Tan Son Nhat airport to allow more time for preparation.

Of these, 24 airlines plan to begin operating at Long Thanh in the winter 2027 flight season, which runs from late October to the end of March 2028. The remaining 10 have proposed switching in the summer 2028 season, from late March to October, or later.

The airlines said they would need six to 12 months to plan their operations at the new airport. Preparations include adjusting route networks, allocating aircraft and flight crews, and arranging ground handling services and ticketing systems. Foreign aviation regulators may also need to conduct inspections and approve safety conditions before allowing carriers to operate.

For air cargo, international logistics companies including UPS, FedEx, DHL, and Cargolux have called for the coordinated provision of express cargo terminals, customs facilities, truck handling areas, and connecting transport infrastructure. Preparation and technical assessments could take around 12 months.

Beyond airport infrastructure, international airlines have also highlighted the need for reliable transport links between Ho Chi Minh City and Long Thanh. Their requirements include seamless connectivity, transit hotels meeting at least four-star standards, and high-quality medical services. The transition roadmap should also ensure fair treatment of domestic and international carriers.

Alongside international airlines, several domestic carriers are preparing to operate at Long Thanh from its initial phase, according to ACV’s plan. Vietnam Airlines is expected to run 72 flights per week, while Vietjet plans up to 294, all of them domestic services.

Long Thanh is being developed on an area of around 5,000 hectares in three investment phases. The project is currently in its first phase, which is designed to handle 25 million passengers and 1.2 million tonnes of cargo annually.