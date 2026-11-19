Photo: Vu Oanh

Representing HSBC at the meeting were Zhenyi Tang, senior director of HSBC China, and representatives from its relevant specialist departments.

The Vietnamese MoF delegation spoke highly of the effective and longstanding cooperation between the MoF and HSBC over the years, particularly in advisory services and support for raising capital in international markets.

The MoF also acknowledged HSBC's positive contributions in providing timely market updates and serving as an effective bridge between Vietnam and the international investor community.

The two sides held extensive discussions and in-depth analysis of the global macroeconomic landscape and fluctuations in international financial markets, which are directly affecting countries' ability to mobilise capital.

Regarding Vietnam's approach to foreign capital mobilisation, the MoF delegation noted that any consideration of issuing government bonds in international markets would be approached with caution. Such plans would be closely aligned with actual financing needs, the country's objectives of maintaining safe public debt management, and its debt-servicing capacity. The assessment would consider the overall costs and benefits, as well as potential risks.

Accordingly, the MoF called on HSBC to continue leveraging its research capabilities to provide in-depth analytical reports and propose suitable options for Vietnam's reference when considering potential issuance, in full compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

Photo: Vu Oanh

The Vietnamese delegation proposed that HSBC continue supporting Vietnam in expanding its access to international financial institutions and investors, particularly strategic and long-term investors.

The two sides were also encouraged to explore the possibility of jointly organising non-deal roadshows to strengthen transparency and encourage Vietnam's economic profile and potential to international capital markets, without an accompanying securities issuance.

HSBC representatives expressed their appreciation for the MoF's continued trust and reaffirmed the bank's commitment to mobilising its leading experts and resources to provide maximum support. This would include market analysis, investor outreach, and the promotion of increasingly substantive and in-depth bilateral financial cooperation initiatives.

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