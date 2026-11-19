Photo: Marico SEA

This recognises Marico SEA's efforts in building a people-centric work environment, empowering teams, and individuals to deliver and invest in learning and development of talent, which also supports the organisation's overall growth.

The "100 Best Places to Work in Vietnam" ranking is an annual survey organised by Anphabe and sponsored by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Conducted on a nationwide scale, the survey evaluates companies based on various criteria, including work environment, compensation and benefits, corporate culture, and career development opportunities.

Vivek Jain, CEO of Marico SEA, said, “We are proud that our efforts in building a great work environment at Marico SEA continue to be recognised. For us, the value of an organisation comes not only from business results but is also shaped by the growth and contributions of each member. Pursuing a People First approach, Marico SEA will continue to invest in our people, fostering a diverse, equitable, inclusive, and empowering work environment where every individual can unlock their potential and make a positive impact.”

In the 2026 rankings, alongside the 37th position in the Large Enterprise category, Marico SEA was also recognised in other categories of the programme. Specifically, in the Industry Leaders sector, the company moved up two spots to rank 17th compared to 2025. In the Employer of Choice Survey by Vietnamese Students 2026, the company was named in the national Top 50 and ranked 20th in the Economics - Management - Commerce sector. These rankings demonstrate Marico SEA's appeal in the labour market, reflecting its efforts to build a seamless experience from recruitment to long-term career development.

With the core value "Grow with Members," Marico SEA views employee growth as an integral part of the organisation's overall development progress. This orientation is manifested through training, capability development programmes, and engagement activities, closely following the three pillars of its Talent Value Proposition: Go Beyond - Grow Beyond - Be the Impact.

To realise this philosophy, Marico SEA focuses on equipping its team with practical skills. Amid the strong wave of AI and digital transformation, the company launched the intensive AI Boost Camp training programme for the majority of employees across all departments.

This programme equips them with technological application knowledge, encouraging members to leverage new tools to enhance work efficiency and adapt to digital transformation trends. Concurrently, the Lead with Impact programme has been implemented for several years to cultivate strategic thinking and leadership capabilities for the management team.

Empowerment is also sustained through transparent dialogue channels. Monthly Town Hall forums are held regularly, where leadership shares the overall business plans and motivates outstanding individuals who embody "The Marico Way" culture. In 2026, Marico SEA's internal engagement score via the Engagement survey reached nearly 90 points, reflecting a highly positive level of employee engagement.

Beyond professional expertise, the company focuses on nurturing a culture of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion through connection activities such as the Tet Team Party, Annual Conference, Yoga Day, the Wellbeing series, and major annual events like International Women's Day, International Men's Day, and World Environment Day, Grow With Members month.

While Pride Month creates opportunities for individuals to express their identities and embrace differences, IVY Month (I Value You) encourages a spirit of appreciation, recognition, and gratitude for colleagues' contributions. Through these experiences, respect is nurtured in daily interactions, making every member feel that their voice and contributions are valued.

Marico SEA also plans to expand its Management Trainee and Functional Trainee programmes, and other talent development activities to train the next generation of talent. By creating opportunities for the younger generation to experience a practical work environment and gradually unleash their potential, the company expects to contribute to building a high-quality workforce that meets the demands of the labour market.

Marico SEA reaffirms its long-term commitment to Trust – Empowerment – Talent building, thus contributing to the competitive landscape and contributing to the sustainable growth of the enterprise in Vietnam.

Marico buys 75 per cent of Vietnam skincare startup Skinetiq Marico Limited on February 9 announced that it has entered into definitive agreements to acquire a 75 per cent equity stake in Skinetiq JSC.

Marico SEA honoured among best places to work On November 19, Marico SEA was recognised as one of the 100 Best Places to Work in the Large Enterprises category in Vietnam for 2025.