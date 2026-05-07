Vietnam-Australia delegation reviews Thai Nguyen disaster recovery

Representatives included the Australian Embassy in Vietnam, the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority (VDDMA), and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), travelled to Dong Hy commune in Thai Nguyen province on May 6.

Representatives from the Australian Embassy, VDDMA, UNDP, and residents at the handover ceremony of a road rehabilitation project in Dong Hy commune

The visit comes seven months after Typhoons Matmo and Bualoi caused widespread flooding and landslides across central and northern Vietnam.

In Thai Nguyen, the Cau River breached historic flood levels, inundating over 200,000 homes and disproportionately affecting vulnerable households. Economic losses from the disaster were estimated at $172 million.

Following a request for assistance, the Australian government funded a UNDP initiative focusing on restoring livelihoods and strengthening community resilience. The initiative targets the most vulnerable demographics, prioritising poor households, ethnic minorities, and people with disabilities.

Renee Deschamps, Deputy Ambassador of Australia to Vietnam, highlighted the close ties between the two nations during the visit.

“Vietnam is a key partner for Australia in Southeast Asia, and we stand in solidarity with the Vietnamese people in times of crisis. It is deeply moving to be here in Thai Nguyen province and to see both the impact of Australia’s support and the resilience of the Vietnamese people following last year’s devastating floods,” she said.

Local authorities echoed this sentiment, noting the severe regional impacts of extreme weather. Nong Quang Nhat, Vice Chairman of Thai Nguyen People’s Committee, noted the importance of such international backing.

“We highly appreciate the cooperation between Vietnam, the Australian government, and UNDP in supporting people to respond to and recover from natural disasters. In 2025 alone, natural disasters caused losses of approximately $520 million in the province. The timely support from the government, central ministries and agencies, UNDP, and the Australia Embassy has helped affected communities gradually stabilise their lives and restore their livelihoods,” Nhat said.

The construction of a new house in Dong Hy commune

On the ground, officials handed over an upgraded rural road and attended a groundbreaking ceremony for resilient housing. The broader project aims to construct and repair 60 damaged houses while supporting local cooperatives to resume production.

Beyond shelter, the rehabilitation of two rural transport routes aims to restore vital connectivity. To ensure residents can withstand future shocks, the project also provides capacity building for commune-level response teams, rescue equipment, and multipurpose cash assistance.

Australia and Vietnam join forces to boost financial and digital innovation The Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) signed an MoU with the Vietnam Banks Association (VNBA) on June 2, marking a significant step forward in enriching fintech collaboration between the two countries.

Vietnam and Australia deepen bilateral cooperation Vietnam and Australia are entering a new era of bilateral cooperation, with strong momentum in trade, investment, education, and technology – driven by complementary strengths and a shared vision for sustainable development.