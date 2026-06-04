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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Umm Al Qura launches five-year strategy and announces second Makkah destination

June 04, 2026 | 12:01
(0) user say
Umm Al Qura for Development & Construction has announced a new five-year strategy and received letters of award for the development of the Hindawiya West and Hindawiya South sites, marking its second destination in Makkah.

MAKKAH, SAUDI ARABIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 June 2026 - Umm Al Qura for Development & Construction Company, the owner, developer, and operator of Masar Destination, has announced the receipt of two letters of award for the development of the Hindawiya West and Hindawiya South sites - adjacent to Masar Destination, the two projects have been awarded to a consortium comprising Umm Al Qura for Development and Construction Company, Makkah Construction and Development Company, and Rajhi United Real Estate Company, with a combined total area of 1.2 million square meters under the name "Masar Gardens." This comes in line with the Company's announcement of the launch of its new five-year strategy for 2026–2030. This step marks a strategic transformation in the company's business model, reflecting its transition from developing a single flagship destination to becoming a multi-destination urban development platform in the western region of Saudi Arabia.

Umm al qura for development & construction company, the owner, developer, and operator of masar destination, has announced receipt two letters award hindawiya west south sites - adjacent to projects have been awarded a consortium comprising umm makkah rajhi united real estate with combined total area 1.2 million square meters under name "masar gardens." this comes in line company's announcement launch its new five-year strategy 2026–2030.
Umm Al Qura for Development & Construction Company, the owner, developer, and operator of Masar Destination, has announced the receipt of two letters of award for the development of the Hindawiya West and Hindawiya South sites - adjacent to Masar Destination, the two projects have been awarded to a consortium comprising Umm Al Qura for Development and Construction Company, Makkah Construction and Development Company, and Rajhi United Real Estate Company, with a combined total area of 1.2 million square meters under the name "Masar Gardens." This comes in line with the Company's announcement of the launch of its new five-year strategy for 2026–2030.

The strategy also strengthens the company's ability to manage a diversified portfolio of urban and investment destinations with long-term economic and urban impact across Makkah, Jeddah, and Madinah.

The unveiling of the new strategy comes in the wake of the company successfully achieving the objectives of its 2021-26 strategy, which served as a roadmap for its institutional transformation over the past five years. This journey led to the completion of Masar Destination's main infrastructure and its transition into the operational phase, alongside the development of a mature investment and financial platform and the enhancement of its institutional and operational capabilities.

These achievements were further reinforced by its listing on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul), strengthening investor confidence and positioning the company for a new phase of large-scale expansion built on its core strengths and focused on creating sustainable, long-term value for communities, people, and investors.

During the period from 2021 to 2026, the company successfully established an integrated and scalable business model driven by its accumulated expertise and strong financial performance. This included a compound annual growth rate exceeding 60% in revenues and more than 45% in net profit, alongside operating cash flows surpassing SAR 2 billion in the most recent fiscal year. The company also attracted approximately SAR 40 billion in development investments for the destination, forged more than 30 strategic partnerships, and developed a comprehensive governance framework. In parallel, it built advanced operational and development capabilities that support sustainable growth and enhance the company's readiness for its next phase.

The new strategy is anchored in a planned and selective expansion approach that does not seek to increase the number of projects as much as it focuses on delivering sustainable value for place, community, and investors. This will be achieved through the development of high-quality urban destinations in Makkah, Madinah, and Jeddah, within a carefully targeted geographic focus that enhances operational integration and maximizes the efficient deployment of resources and expertise.

In this phase, the company is adopting a clearly defined approach to capital allocation, balancing growth with the maximization of returns while maintaining the flexibility of its financial position. It aims to manage an additional development portfolio exceeding SAR 50 billion, alongside deploying incremental capital investments ranging between SAR 3-5 billion over the course of the strategy, further reinforcing its ability to deliver sustainable long-term growth.

In parallel, the company will adopt a flexible operating model that enables it to lead projects as a master developer or to participate as a partner and development manager, in line with defined investment criteria that ensure carefully considered decision-making aligned with its strategic direction.

The company also confirms that Masar Destination will remain a central cornerstone within its future portfolio, with ongoing development of its extensions and expansions in accordance with approved plans. As its flagship project, Masar continues to serve as the primary foundation for the company's activities and the model through which it will launch new urban destinations that contribute to enhanced quality of life and support economic growth across its target cities.

Commenting on this, Yasser Abdulaziz Abuateek, CEO of Umm Al Qura for Development & Construction, stated: "The launch of our new strategy represents a pivotal turning point in the company's journey, as we move from a phase of capability building to one of considered expansion. The achievements of the past years have provided us with the confidence, expertise, and readiness to advance toward managing a fully integrated portfolio of urban destinations. Through this, we aim to create sustainable value for place, community, and investors within a robust governance framework that supports continued growth and contributes to generating long-term impact across the western region."

This strategy reaffirms Umm Al Qura for Development and Construction's commitment to supporting the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 by developing high-quality urban destinations that enhance quality of life, stimulate investment, and strengthen economic integration within a growth model driven by value creation and sustainability.

For more information, visit: www.ummalqura.com.sa/en/new-strategy-2030

https://www.ummalqura.com.sa/en

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Umm Al-Qura Development and Construction Company

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TagTag:
Umm Al Qura Development Strategy Makkah Masar Destination Development Urban Development Platform

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