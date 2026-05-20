Conference highlights animal welfare ambitions stemming from dog and cat meat trade

The conference was organised by Hanoi Sub-Department of Livestock Production, Aquatic Products and Veterinary Medicine (assigned by Hanoi Department of Agriculture and Environment), in collaboration with Soi Dog Foundation and the social enterprise Vietnam Social and Behaviour Change Communication for Sustainable Development (SBCC Vietnam).

The conference is a key activity of a pilot model on rabies prevention and a transition from dog/cat meat trading in selected wards in Hanoi, approved by Hanoi People’s Committee almost a year ago. The project pursues two parallel objectives: contributing to the national target of zero human rabies deaths by 2030, while strengthening disease management capacity and progressively applying animal welfare standards in line with international practice.

Ahead of the third session, seven businesses have notified their cessation of dog and cat slaughter and trade activities, while 18 business households have formally registered to participate in the livelihood transition programme. This represents a significant increase, signalling that those engaged in the trade are beginning to place genuine trust in the new direction.

Of particular note, an online selling vocational class held on May 12 left a strong impression. The enthusiasm of participating business owners not only demonstrated a willingness to change, but also produced immediate results, organisers said. Two additional businesses decided to cease their former activities immediately after attending the class. These are encouraging signs that when practical solutions and a clear roadmap are in place, people engaged in the dog and cat meat trade will confidently choose a new path towards a stable future.

This year, animal rabies has been confirmed in three communes in Hanoi – Hoa Lac, Ha Bang and Doai Phuong – with four animals confirmed infected and 36 animals dead or destroyed. Thus, the city is actively implementing a comprehensive suite of measures to ensure rabies prevention and control, veterinary hygiene, and food safety in slaughtering, trading and transporting animal products.

Ngo Dinh Loat, deputy head of Hanoi Sub-Department of Livestock Production, Aquatic Products and Veterinary Medicine, said the project works on a voluntary basis, accompanying and providing maximum support for all participating households.

"We commend the pioneering spirit of those who have ceased operations and registered for transition – they are the model examples that will inspire others," Loat said. "Currently, authorities at all levels are raising public awareness, mobilising and guiding residents and dog and cat meat operators to comply with the city’s regulations on rabies prevention and control, veterinary hygiene, and food safety. Monitoring and enforcement against violations are also being stepped up.”

Faizan Jalil, senior manager at Soi Dog Foundation, said, "It is incredibly rewarding to see the livelihoods transition project gaining real momentum. This progress is a testament to what can be achieved through a collaborative, strategic, and community-driven approach. Having witnessed the success of empathetic, community-led models in Thailand, the Philippines, and South Korea, I am entirely confident that this pilot project will achieve its goals in a truly transformative way."

Faizan Jalil, senior manager at Soi Dog Foundation

Bui Thi Duyen, director of SBCC Vietnam, said, “What sets this project apart is its approach. We come to listen and ask questions. We were deeply moved by the spirit of the business owners who attended the online selling class – their full attendance and enthusiasm made it clear: when trust is built and opportunity becomes truly tangible, people change voluntarily, without any pressure.”

Among the business owners, the story of Mai, an owner of a dog meat shop in Duong Noi ward, is one of the most vivid illustrations of a journey that is never easy, but always worthwhile.

“I know well that this trade has no future and carries serious disease risks, but what made me hesitate was my four young children who depend on me. It was not an easy decision – but I chose to stop and find a new path. I just need a short transition period to get things in order, and with the support of the project and its partners, I believe I can stand on my own two feet.”

The initiative encourages business owners to voluntarily participate in the programme in order to receive completely free support. The third training conference marks a significant milestone on the journey to demonstrating that complex socioeconomic transitions can be carried out in a humane, systematic, and effective manner.

The organising partners look forward to pioneers like Mai and other courageous early movers becoming beacons of trust, inspiring ever more people to join the journey of transition towards a safer and more civilised capital city.

Hanoi steps up rabies prevention through public awareness A mass communications campaign on rabies prevention and animal welfare has been launched in Hanoi to raise public awareness and promote a safer, more civilised urban environment.