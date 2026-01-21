Citi Foundation backs flood relief efforts across Southeast Asia

On January 21, Citi Foundation announced a $200,000 commitment to Save the Children to support urgent relief and recovery efforts for children and families impacted by severe flooding in Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, and Sri Lanka.

In Vietnam, widespread flooding in late 2025, driven by prolonged monsoon rains, severely affected central and northern provinces, damaging homes, schools, and critical infrastructure. The floods disrupted livelihoods and left thousands of children and families in vulnerable conditions, with limited access to clean water, sanitation, healthcare, and education.

Through its collaboration with Save the Children, the funding from Citi Foundation will support the delivery of essential assistance to affected communities, helping to safeguard children’s health and dignity during emergency response efforts.

Brandee McHale, head of Community Investing and Development at Citi and president of the Citi Foundation, said, “Our thoughts are with the people of Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia and Sri Lanka as they cope with the aftermath of these devastating floods. Citi Foundation is committed to standing with communities in times of crisis, and we believe that our partnership with Save the Children will help deliver essential aid while strengthening resilience among affected populations, especially children.”

Save the Children began working in Vietnam in 1990 through a child nutrition project and has since expanded its programmes across six key areas, including education, health and nutrition, child protection, child rights governance, child poverty, disaster risk reduction, and climate change adaptation. The organisation applies a rights-based approach, with a focus on ethnic minorities, migrants, children with disabilities, and children and youth with diverse needs, and currently operates in 16 provinces in partnership with government agencies, social organisations, the corporate sector, and academic and research institutions.

Through community-based support and strategic collaboration, Citi Foundation and Citi Vietnam said the initiative reflects their ongoing commitment to assisting vulnerable communities, strengthening disaster resilience, and contributing to long-term, inclusive development in Vietnam and the wider region.

