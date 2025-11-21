Corporate

Vietjet offers free flight changes and relief for central floods

November 21, 2025 | 18:01
(0) user say
Vietjet continues to provide support to passengers and communities affected by recent floods in Central Vietnam.
Vietjet offers free flight changes and relief for central floods

On November 21, Vietjet announced it is offering assistance to passengers impacted by heavy rains and flooding in Gia Lai, Dak Lak and Khanh Hoa provinces, while also transporting relief goods free of charge. The extreme weather has disrupted local travel and led to temporary suspensions at several airports, affecting flights to and from Phu Cat, Tuy Hoa, and Cam Ranh and prompting schedule adjustments.

To assist both local and international travellers, Vietjet is offering free flight changes or refunds as credit vouchers, in line with fare conditions, for passengers travelling from the affected airports, including:

- Flights departing from Cam Ranh Airport from November 20 to November 23, 2025.

- Flights departing from Tuy Hoa Airport from November 20 to November 25, 2025.

- Flights departing from Phu Cat Airport from November 19 to November 23, 2025.

Passengers can contact Vietjet’s hotline at 1900 1886, official ticket offices, or Vietjet representatives at Cam Ranh, Tuy Hoa, and Phu Cat airports for assistance.

The airline is also providing free transport of relief goods from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City airports to flood-affected areas in Central Vietnam. Organisations, units, and individuals wishing to send relief items can register by contacting Vietjet at 0918716828 (Hanoi), 0912384770 (Ho Chi Minh City), or via email at cuutro@vietjetair.com.

By expressing solidarity with the central region at this difficult time, Vietjet hopes to support local communities in overcoming the floods and returning to normal life swiftly.

Vietjet orders 100 Airbus A321neo aircraft Vietjet orders 100 Airbus A321neo aircraft

Vietjet has made a significant order for 100 Airbus A321neo aircraft, marking a new milestone in UK-Vietnam ties.
Vietjet launches new Ho Chi Minh City–Manila route Vietjet launches new Ho Chi Minh City–Manila route

To celebrate the festive season and the upcoming launch of its first-ever route to the Philippines, Vietjet is offering everyone seven golden days of promotion on the new route connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Manila, Philippines.
Oxford deepens Vietnam partnerships in healthcare, education, aviation Oxford deepens Vietnam partnerships in healthcare, education, aviation

The University of Oxford has strengthened ties with Vietnam through new partnerships in healthcare, education, and sustainable aviation.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

