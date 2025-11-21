Vietjet offers free flight changes and relief for central floods

On November 21, Vietjet announced it is offering assistance to passengers impacted by heavy rains and flooding in Gia Lai, Dak Lak and Khanh Hoa provinces, while also transporting relief goods free of charge. The extreme weather has disrupted local travel and led to temporary suspensions at several airports, affecting flights to and from Phu Cat, Tuy Hoa, and Cam Ranh and prompting schedule adjustments.

To assist both local and international travellers, Vietjet is offering free flight changes or refunds as credit vouchers, in line with fare conditions, for passengers travelling from the affected airports, including:

- Flights departing from Cam Ranh Airport from November 20 to November 23, 2025.

- Flights departing from Tuy Hoa Airport from November 20 to November 25, 2025.

- Flights departing from Phu Cat Airport from November 19 to November 23, 2025.

Passengers can contact Vietjet’s hotline at 1900 1886, official ticket offices, or Vietjet representatives at Cam Ranh, Tuy Hoa, and Phu Cat airports for assistance.

The airline is also providing free transport of relief goods from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City airports to flood-affected areas in Central Vietnam. Organisations, units, and individuals wishing to send relief items can register by contacting Vietjet at 0918716828 (Hanoi), 0912384770 (Ho Chi Minh City), or via email at cuutro@vietjetair.com.

By expressing solidarity with the central region at this difficult time, Vietjet hopes to support local communities in overcoming the floods and returning to normal life swiftly.

