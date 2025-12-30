Australia contributing to Vietnam’s climate change responses

What lessons Vietnam can learn to create momentum to build a circular and green digital economy?

Australian Ambassador to Vietnam GILLIAN BIRD

Our comprehensive strategic partnership with Vietnam, launched in 2024, is a powerful platform for sharing knowledge and scaling practical solutions. Through it, we’re working together on innovation and sustainability, while expanding collaboration in digital governance, cybersecurity, and ethical AI, areas that are foundational for a resilient, green and digital economy.

One standout example is the Aus4Innovation programme, a long-term partnership between Australia’s national science agency, CSIRO, and Vietnam’s Ministry of Science and Technology. Through collaboration with a broad network of partners, the programme helps foster a more enabling environment for innovation and technology transfer.

Notable successes include using satellite data and AI to optimise rice farming in the Mekong Delta, reducing chemical use while increasing yields, and the development of a digital system combined with vacuum-drying technology to convert catfish processing by-products into high-quality fishmeal. These kinds of innovations are vital for advancing circular economies that minimise waste and maximise efficiency.

We’ve also launched eight Business Partnership Platform projects that have cut over 193,000 tonnes of CO2, created thousands of jobs, especially for women and under-served groups, and shown the power of inclusive private sector collaboration.

Through the Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research, we’re supporting research tailored to Vietnam’s challenges, strengthening food security, building resilience, and reducing emissions in agri-food systems. These locally led solutions deliver real community benefits and evidence to inform national policy.

Which sectors should Vietnam and Australia prioritise to create an encouraging environment for investors and enterprises keen on green production?

Building a green and digital economy is about creating the right environment for innovation to thrive. That means strong legal frameworks, effective governance, and coordinated action across sectors. Australia and Vietnam are working together to make this happen.

Through Aus4Growth, our flagship economic resilience scheme, we’re deepening collaboration in energy, digital transformation, and economic reform. It also supports Vietnam by strengthening institutional capacity and supporting Vietnam’s digital ambitions to drive economic growth.

We’re also providing technical assistance to strengthen regulatory reforms in key sectors, such as transport, energy, and foreign investment, through schemes such as Partnerships for Infrastructure, and the Mekong Foreign Investment and Critical Infrastructure Initiative.

To support the responsible, safe, and resilient use of emerging and strategic technologies, we also launched the Australia-Vietnam Strategic Technologies Centre. The centre fosters practical cooperation in areas such as 5G/6G, AI, and semiconductors.

Could you share Australia’s role in supporting Vietnam in training and education, especially in green production exports, environmental protection, and digital transformation, especially in agro-forestry-fishery?

High-quality personnel are the backbone of sustainable development. Australia has long partnered with Vietnam to build skills and leadership across sectors, and this collaboration is more important than ever as Vietnam transitions to a green and digital economy.

Since 1973, over 7,500 Vietnamese scholars have studied in Australia through the Australia Awards Scholarships, many of whom now lead in government, academia, and industry. Our Aus4Skills programme focuses on vocational education and training, supporting Vietnam to align its workforce with the needs of a high-income economy. We’ve supported curriculum reform in logistics, agriculture, and renewable energy, and helped establish the Logistics Industry Reference Council to connect relevant colleges with employers.

The Vietnam Australia Centre is another flagship initiative, offering training in public policy, climate governance, and digital transformation. It brings together experts from both countries to build leadership capacity and promote evidence-based policymaking.

In agriculture, forestry, and fisheries, we’re supporting Vietnam through targeted exchanges and capacity building initiatives that help meet international standards. This includes knowledge-sharing on low-emission farming, sustainable aquaculture practices, and digital certification systems.

How do you expect Australia’s support for Vietnam through government policies will help Vietnam realise its net-zero targets?

Australia’s is proud to support Vietnam’s journey to net-zero by 2050. Through the Enhanced Economic Engagement Strategy and our broader development cooperation, we’re aligning efforts to tackle climate change while boosting sustainable growth.

Our regional vision identifies 10 priority sectors, including green energy and the digital economy, as key to deepening Australia’s engagement with Southeast Asia.

Australia’s security and prosperity are closely tied to Southeast Asia, and we are committed to increasing two-way trade and investment with Vietnam. This enables both countries to pursue shared climate goals and unlock the benefits of regional stability and sustainable growth.

Under the Development Partnership Plan 2025–2030, we’re supporting Vietnam with policy reform, capacity building, and innovation to strengthen climate resilience, emissions reduction, and inclusive growth. This includes technical assistance in digital transformation, sustainable transport, and private sector development.

Through the Australia–Vietnam Energy Transition Platform, we’re helping to mobilise private investment into renewables and low-emission technologies. In agriculture, we’re backing climate-smart practices like low-emission rice farming via the Transforming Rice Value Chains initiative in the Mekong Delta.

In recent climate summits, financial issues have always been at the top of the high-level agenda, and have so far remained a major issue. What actions will Australia take to support the international community in addressing these issues?

Australia recognises that climate finance is essential to achieving global climate goals, particularly for developing nations most vulnerable to climate impacts, like Vietnam.

We will prioritise practical, inclusive solutions that strengthen climate finance systems and build trust across the international community.

Australia is taking proactive steps as part of the collective response. We have committed AUD3 billion ($1.97 billion) in climate finance between 2020 and 2025, with a strong focus on adaptation.

In Southeast Asia, we are supporting clean energy transitions through initiatives such as the Green Investments Partnership Fund with Singapore, and a $200 million guarantee to the Asian Development Bank’s Innovative Finance Facility for Climate in Asia-Pacific, expected to unlock over AUD900 million ($590 million) in climate-related loans.

In Vietnam, we are supporting a diverse and growing portfolio of climate finance instruments, aimed at advancing climate resilience, low-carbon development, and sustainable livelihoods. This includes cooperation with the International Finance Corporation, the Private Infrastructure Development Group, and Asia Development Bank under the Australian Climate Finance Partnership.

In July, through the Investment Deals Team initiative, Export Finance Australia provided a $75 million on-lending loan facility to VPBank to finance sustainable and critical infrastructure projects across Vietnam.