Keppel expand Living Well initiative in Mekong Delta

Held in conjunction with World Water Day, the seminar was organised by Tien Phong Newspaper and Can Tho People’s Committee on March 22.

As part of Keppel’s continued commitment under the Living Well initiative, the company also contributed two solar-powered water filtration systems to Khanh Hoa ward and Lieu Tu commune in Can Tho city, further strengthening access to safe and sustainable water sources at the community level.

JJoseph Low, president (Vietnam), Real Estate, Keppel at the panel discussion on solutions and vision for water security in the Mekong Delta amid climate change

Joseph Low, president (Vietnam), Real Estate, Keppel said that the Mekong Delta continued to face increasing pressure from climate change, particularly in relation to water availability and saltwater intrusion.

“Through this seminar, we hope to support ongoing dialogue among policymakers, experts and stakeholders on strengthening water resilience in the region,” said Low.

Alongside this, the Living Well initiative focuses on practical, community-level support. To date, the initiative has helped provide access to clean water for some 157,000 people across 11 communes in seven provinces, reflecting how targeted efforts, delivered in partnership with local stakeholders, can make a meaningful difference to daily life in the Mekong Delta.

The seminar brought together representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, local authorities from provinces across the Mekong Delta, as well as representatives from Keppel, Tien Phong Newspaper, industry experts, business representatives, social organisations and students from Can Tho University.

Discussions focused on the importance of water security in supporting the sustainable development of the Mekong Delta, particularly as the region faces increasing pressures from saltwater intrusion and climate-related challenges.

Nguyen Hoang Anh, deputy director of Can Tho Department of Agriculture and Environment, shared that in recent years, the Mekong Delta has experienced increasingly frequent droughts, saltwater intrusion, and freshwater shortages during the dry season.

“Can Tho, the region’s central hub, despite its dense river and canal network and relatively abundant water resources, is still facing growing impacts from climate change,” Anh said.

Meanwhile, Assoc. Prof. Nguyen Phu Quynh, deputy director of the Southern Institute of Water Resources Research under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, emphasised that the Mekong Delta was facing severe and irreversible external pressures.

“Sustainable development of the region requires a combination of technological solutions, multi‑purpose operations, and stronger collaboration among stakeholders,” Quynh said.

As an expansion of its Living Well initiative, Keppel donated two solar-powered water filtration systems with a combined capacity of over 4.3 million litres of clean water per day to Khanh Hoa ward and Lieu Tu commune in Can Tho. The systems will help provide a more reliable source of clean water for over 68,000 residents, particularly during periods of drought and saltwater intrusion.

Launched in 2022, Living Well supports communities affected by drought and saltwater intrusion arising from climate change, one of the growing challenges in the Mekong Delta.

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